By Robbie Morris at Jenkins Park
(LAST MONDAY) WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Millbrook 0 Torpoint Athletic 0
IT WAS a goalless stalemate in the South East Cornwall derby last Monday night at Jenkins Park after the previous match on Good Friday was postponed 40 minutes before kick-off due to the pitch being unplayable. The visitors had the best chances in the first half and failed to capitalise from the penalty spot in second half against a Millbrook side that battled hard from start to finish.
The match was only four minutes old when the ball rebounded off home keeper Jamie Dudley for CJ Pritchard to shoot the loose ball wide of the post from 10 yards.
Just after the quarter hour mark the visitors were in the ascendency when Jack Wood played the ball on to James Rowe who hit the post from close range. Then a minute later Ryan Richards had his shot from 18 yards well saved by Dudley.
On the 36th minute, Isaac McCue for Torpoint made a good run in to the area and crossed the ball to Ryan Richards, whose header from 15 yards was well saved by the home keeper.
Two minutes later James Rowe for the visitors had a one-on-one with the keeper who blocked the shot, and although Richards picked up the free ball, he put it wide.
With five minutes remaining of the first half, Brook’s Will Sullivan ran into the area and fired towards goal, but his effort was collected by visiting keeper Ryan Rickard.
Rickard was called into action once more right at the end of the half as Jay Boyle’s effort was saved by the former Saltash United and Bodmin stopper.
The second half didn’t really get going until the hour mark when a McCue corner for Torpoint found a crowded box, the ball fell to Darren Hicks who put the ball wide.
Then right down the other end of the pitch, Boyle’s shot low from the edge of the area which was well saved by Rickard.
Two minutes later, Torpoint were awarded a penalty by referee Tom Anstice-Mitchell when Adam Jones handled the ball in the area. Richards took the penalty which was blocked by Dudley, and although the striker got the ball on the rebound, it was blocked again by a great save by Dudley.
In the 66th minute, Rowe for the visitors crossed the ball to Pritchard who headed the ball inches over the bar, then four minutes later Rowe broke clear of the home defence and his shot from 12 yards was collected by Dudley.
Two minutes into stoppage time, good build-up play by Torpoint found Richards whose angled shot from the edge of the area was well saved by the home keeper.
MILLBROOK: Jamie Dudley, Adam Jones, Travis Newton, Lewis Pacey (Jamie Hambleton 53), Abubacar Balde, Jason Richards, Jaiden Miller (Benjamin Endean 80), Luis Hewings, Jay Boyle, Luis Wilson (Max Washburn 44), Will Sullivan. Subs not used: Fin Walker, Vincent Harper-Innis.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter, Darren Hicks, Josh Pope, Sam Hillson, Callum Holder, James Rowe, Jack Wood (Ryan Smith 59), CJ Pritchard, Ryan Richards, Isaac McCue. Subs not used: Mike Lucas, Owen Haslam, James Forrest, Dom Murray.
Men of the match: Millbrook – Jamie Dudley; Torpoint Athletic – Isaac McCue.