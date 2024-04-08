SWPL PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 3 Sticker 0
LISKEARD Athletic’s quest for the SWPL Premier West crown continued on Saturday as they saw off struggling Sticker 3-0 in SWPL Premier West.
The Blues went into the afternoon two points behind leaders St Austell with two games in-hand, and although the Lillywhites did their bit by beating Bude Town 3-2, goals from Charlie Young and Callum Merrin (2) ensured there were no slip-ups.
Those were the only two of seven games to get the go-ahead following yet more poor weather around the county.
Liskeard freshened things up from their 2-0 victory over Dobwalls a week earlier as Josh McCabe, Mikey Smith and MacAuley Thorp all came back into the starting 11.
Liskeard were always likely to dominate against a side that have won just twice all season, and they took the lead 15 minutes in when recent signing from Wendron, Charlie Young, tapped home.
They doubled their advantage seven minutes before half-time through sub Callum Merrin.
The Blues continued to dominate, playing downhill after the restart, and they went 3-0 up midway through the half with Merrin getting his second.
Chances came and went before the end as they seeked to boost their already mightily impressive goal difference, but it was another three points on their way to a potential promotion.
Liskeard were due to face St Austell in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final at Launceston last night (Tuesday), but that was called off on Monday afternoon due to a waterlogged pitch.
Liskeard are due to welcome Newquay tomorrow night in the league (7.30pm) before facing the Peppermints again at Mount Wise on Saturday.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Cory Harvey; Josh McCabe, Matt Outtram, Dylan Peel, Ben Collins; Macauley Thorp, Will Gilbert, Harry Jeffery; Mikey Smith, Dan Jennings, Charlie Young. Subs: Sam Borthwick (gk), Billy Westlake, Tom Savigar, James Rowe, Callum Merrin.