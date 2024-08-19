Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, August 17
ST NEOT now have a two-point lead in the race for the title after thrashing neighbours Lanhydrock by 152 runs at Wenmouth on Saturday.
The home side racked up an imposing 234-6 from their 40 overs with only David Harland (1-37) keeping the runs down, although Wilbur Grimes (4-70) at least got some reward.
Opener Jack Kent kept up his fine run of form with 67 while Liam Jones (41), Michael Drown (38no) and skipper Andrew Tamblyn enjoyed themselves.
The chase lasted just 24.4 overs as Lanhydrock were 82 all out.
Harland made an unbeaten 21 as Chris Rogers (3-7), Mike Drown (2-16) and Jon Moss (2-10) tucked in.
Title rivals St Blazey Seconds dropped two points as they won by eight wickets at Grampound Road Thirds after the hosts made 175-7.
The local derby between Duloe and Menheniot-Looe Seconds went the way of the visitors despite being dismissed for just 107.
With Dick Turpin taking 4-16 for the home side, it appeared Duloe would ease to victory.
But bowlers John Cowley (2-32), Brian Caddy (3-13), Mike Maiden (2-2) and Alex Caddy (2-2) had other ideas in a remarkable turnaround.
Duloe were handed 20 points on Sunday however as Grampound Road were unable to raise a side.
Elsewhere in the division, St Stephen are third ahead of Duloe by six points after a comfortable seven-wicket victory at Pencarrow.
Only Dan Cock made much impression with 26 as the estate club were all out for just 115.
James Harvey (40) and Tim Hooper (39no) got the majority of the runs in reply despite Pete Bassett’s 2-38.
Elsewhere in the division, Buckland Monachorum beat Launceston Seconds by 115 runs having posted 183-4, while St Minver Seconds enjoyed a 101-run success over Newquay Thirds after making 275-5.