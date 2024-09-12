By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Bodmin Town 1 Newquay 4
CALLAM Mconie scored his second hat-trick in four days at Priory Park on Tuesday to send Newquay to the top of the table for the first time this season.
The striker, who returned to the Peppermints in the summer from Southern League side Mousehole, is in hot early season form, as are Newquay, unbeaten in their first six games under boss Shaun Middleton.
The pre-season favourites to win the Premier West title found themselves behind after only seven minutes at Bodmin when talented frontman Joe Munday produced a superb shot from 20 yards.
But the lead lasted only five minutes as Mconie opened his account with a finish to rival that of Munday’s.
Three minutes later Newquay were ahead with Mconie scoring again and the rest of the first half was an exciting end to end encounter including Bodmin seeing an effort that hit the bar and both posts.
At the other end, home keeper Ollie Sidey made a couple of crucial saves.
But any hopes that Bodmin had of getting back into the game were hit only three minutes into the second half when Louis Price struck to make it 3-1.Seven minutes later Mconie completed his hat-trick and the scoring for the evening.
BODMIN TOWN: Ollie Sidey, Billy Coton, Bryn Sturdy, Ash Taylor, Tom Crowe (Charlie Bickle 79), James Baker (Tyler Jones 60), Sam Cox (TheoRobinson 68), Connor Sturdy, Joe Munday (Tre Hanford 68), Harry Probyn, Sam Eccleston.
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole, James Edlin (Callum Edlin 85), Tom Moxham, Ross Fallens, Harry Downing, Lucas Potts (Aaron Dilley 76), TomShepherd, Cam Turner, Callum Mconie (Phil Lowry 73), Jacob Grange (Coen Briggs 56), Louis Price. Sub not used: Harry Ashton (gk).
Man of the match: Callam Mconie.