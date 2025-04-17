THE Easter weekend means derbies galore as the South West Peninsula League Premier West nears its conclusion.
Newquay need just a point to win the title from their final game when they welcome Wendron United to Mount Wise this evening (Thursday, 7.30pm).
The Peppermints and Liskeard Athletic have been involved in an epic title race which has seen the momentum swing back and forth.
Newquay had a mini blip recently, but Liskeard’s 1-1 draw against Camelford on Tuesday, April 8 meant Newquay knew that seven points from their final three games would get the job done due to a far better goal difference.
Victories at Sticker (4-0) and Penzance (2-0) mean that a draw this evening will send the coastal club into the Western League Premier Division where they can enjoy Cornish derbies with Saltash United, St Austell and Torpoint Athletic, and maybe St Blazey providing they edge Ilfracombe Town in the race to finish third bottom and avoid the drop.
Newquay start the contest as firm favourites, but have found it tough going at home in recent weeks, while Wendron, who can still finish fourth have the third best attack in the league, and are always a danger.
If Newquay fail to pick up a point against Wendron, Liskeard know that a victory at second bottom Millbrook tomorrow morning (Good Friday, 11am) will see the Blues go up.
The draw against Camelford means that they are now relying on mistakes, but all they can do is pray.
Dobwalls guaranteed third last Friday night at Callington Town and travel to Bodmin Town on Saturday (2.30pm).
Bodmin have enjoyed back-to-back victories and after a tough season both on and off the pitch. In recent weeks, though, they have risen up to 12th.
Penzance head into their final game of the season at St Day tomorrow (11.30am) knowing a win gives them a good chance of a top four finish.
If they win at Vogue Park they will end on 52 points from their 30 games, a fine achievement in manager Mark Vercesi’s first season in the role.
However, even if they do, six points from Wendron’s final three outings will ensure their West Cornwall rivals pip them to the post.
Wendron welcome Dobwalls on Easter Monday before hosting Holsworthy on April 26.
But it is sixth-placed Callington who know that four wins from their final four games will ensure fourth.
Their home clash with Wadebridge Town in midweek was postponed due to the weather, but they start as firm favourites on Saturday evening when they make the short trip up to bottom side Launceston (6pm).
It is one of several games which is part of the SWPL Ground Hop, and while the hosts are resigned to the wooden spoon, a big crowd at Pennygillam is sure to get the juices flowing.
Callington have less than 48 hours to recover from the Launceston game as they take on Truro City Reserves at home on Monday.
They then visit Sticker on April 26 before the Wadebridge Town home clash which has been rescheduled for April 29.
Bude Town have plenty of motivation before their derby date with Holsworthy on Good Friday (11am).
The Seasiders have twice been edged out 1-0 by the Magpies in recent weeks, firstly the Torridge Cup semi-final, before last Friday’s league encounter at Upcott Field.
Bude had the better chances in Devon and if it wasn’t for the heroics of goalkeeper Ryan Chadwick would have probably come away with victory.
If they win and St Day and Bodmin both lose, the latter their last two games, then Bude could rise to 12th in the 16-team division.
Elsewhere over the Easter weekend, the managers of Wadebridge Town and Camelford will battle it out in their final ever River Camel derby.
Bridgers’ boss Paul Rowe is stepping down after seven seasons, while his Camels counterpart Reg Hambly, who lives in Wadebridge, is retiring after 34 years at Trefrew Park.
Camelford are on a fine run of form and still have an outside chance of finishing seventh, the position Town currently occupy. However, they will need to overturn their four-point deficit with just two games remaining.
Holsworthy, who are only a point behind Wadebridge will hope for a favour from the Camels.
Sticker and Truro City Reserves have both enjoyed much-improved seasons – sitting 11th and 10th respectively – and meet at Burngullow Park.
Both sides could rise or fall a couple of places over the final couple of games.
Easter fixtures: Maundy Thursday (7.30pm): Newquay v Wendron United.
Good Friday (11am unless stated): Bude Town v Holsworthy, Millbrook v Liskeard Athletic, St Day v Penzance (11.30am), Wadebridge Town v Camelford (7pm).
Easter Saturday: Bodmin Town v Dobwalls (2.30pm), Sticker v Truro City Reserves (3pm), Launceston v Callington Town (6pm).
Easter Monday: Truro City Res v Callington Town (at Callington Town), Wendron United v Dobwalls.