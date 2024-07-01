Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East latest round-up
LEADERS St Neot remain in touch with the chasing pack as second-placed St Blazey Reserves eventually eased to a seven-wicket success.
St Neot’s total of 227-9 was made possible by a superb 111 from David Masters with the hard-hitting right-hander smashing 23 fours and a six in his 79-ball knock.
He shared a stand of 102 with David Eldridge (31), while Alex Eldridge (19) and Les Harrison (18no) also chipped in.
But Blazey skipper George Taylor then carried his bat for an unbeaten 73.
Sam Rowse smashed 44 from just 20 balls at the end, while teenager Jack Brice took 2-32.
Duloe beat Buckland Monachorum by five wickets to move to within 20 points of St Neot with a game in-hand.
Buckland made a competitive 188-9, Jim Maunder top-scoring with 59, as Thomas Turpin (3-46) and Felix Plant (3-31) shared six wickets.
Duloe’s chase saw Turpin and Plant add 36 and 46 respectively before Simon Massey (31no) and Aaron Conway (23no) saw it through.
Nearby at Menheniot-Looe, the home side’s second team were comfortably beaten by eight wickets by promotion-hopefuls St Stephen.
Menheniot made a competitive 174-9 with Mike Maiden (40), David Dickens (29) and Justin Kidd (23) in the runs, although it could have been a whole lot better as several reached double figures.
The visitors eased home in just 32 overs.
Lanhydrock Seconds had a double-header at home with mixed success.
Saturday saw them make 226-5 at home to their St Minver counterparts with Harvey Brown (57) and Jamie Taylor (45) amongst the runs, but the visitors eased to victory by six wickets.
Sunday saw Jamie Taylor smash 112 from just 70 balls as they made 279-6 at home to a depleted Pencarrow who were dismissed for just 113. Jasper Heaver (3-37) and Nathanael James (3-34) were in the wickets.