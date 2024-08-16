By Kevin Marriott at Poltair Park
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
St Austell 5 Torpoint Athletic 1
GEORGE Marris bagged a hat-trick as St Austell opened their win account in the Western League against Cornish rivals Torpoint Athletic on Wednesday night.
Other goals were added by former Torpoint strikers Adam Carter and Curtis Damerell, while Levi Landricombe was on target for Ryan Fice’s new-look side.
The Lillywhites scored twice in the last three minutes to give the scoreline a more emphatic look than Torpoint’s performance merited, but there was no doubt the home side deserved the three points.
Manager Chris Knight said: “I think balance is really important this season; it’s important not to get too disappointed when we lose and not to get too carried away when you win.
“We’ve lost the first two league games but I haven’t been disappointed with how we’ve played at all in either.
“Then we show up last night and whether we like it or not people are looking at it and saying ‘they could do with a win’. Of course that’s stupid at this time of the season with a new team and in a new league, but the fact is that was the case and so for the players and coaching staff to come together the way we did and play that way was brilliant.”
He went on: “That was a performance which I saw from the team so many times last season. We looked hungry, energetic and aggressive, which is everything I want us to be.
“It’s no coincidence that as soon as we can get our players on the pitch we look much better, and it was nice to do that last night and we still have a few more to return.”
Knight added: “A special mention to George Marris who deserved his hat-trick.
“He worked so hard in pre-season and was unlucky in the first game of the season, so to see him get his reward was pleasing.
“Most importantly the whole squad contributed and I thought the lads off the bench did great as well.
“It’s nice to get our first win and we can’t wait to push on this season.”
Torpoint manager Fice said: “St Austell away is always a tough fixture, especially how they have recruited in the summer, and to have likes of Curtis Damerell to come off bench shows how strong they are going to be.
“We had good spells in the game, especially second half for 20 minutes and created a massive opportunity to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes to go which could have made it interesting.
“We’re on a total rebuild and have a young side with lots teenagers who are learning the league and finding how brutal it can be, especially when you make mistakes at this level and last night was a prime example.
“Especially at the end of the match to concede those two goals to make the scoreline look a lot heavier than how the match was actually played out, but St Austell deserved the win on the night.”
ST AUSTELL: Andy Collings; Jake Shaw, Martyn Duff, Henry Wilson, Ollie Brokenshire, Tom Whipp, Callum Watson, Teigan Rosenquest, MattSearle, Adam Carter, George Marris. Subs: Curtis Damerell, Alex Hamley, Jamie Gilbert, Liam Eddy.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Jack Dixon, Harvey Mullis, Mason Elliott, Lewis Vooght, Freddie Chapman, Callum Holder, Harry Jeffery, Jed Smale, Levi Landricombe, Luke Cloke, Rory Simmons. Subs: Kian Berry, Gene Price, Tom Strike, Sam Rutter, Mike Lucas. Men of the Match. St Austell – George Marris; Torpoint Athletic – Levi Landricombe.