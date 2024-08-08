By Phil Westren
MARLEN WALKER TESTIMONIAL MATCH (SATURDAY, AUGUST 3)
Cornish Pirates Selection 52
Southern Hemisphere Selection 74
THIS Marlen Walker testimonial game was always set to be a high-scoring affair, and at a sunny Mennaye Field so it proved.
Watched by a good-sized crowd, including Sir Richard ‘Dicky’ Evans, two strong teams were in opposition, one of former Cornish Pirates stars and the other a mix of mainly Southern Hemisphere players. For Marlen, as was the case with just a few during the afternoon, he happily appeared for both sides during this spirited contest.
After the teams emerged from the changing rooms and through the guard of honour, they lined up opposite each other in the middle of the field. Speaking about Marlen, who was accompanied by his young daughter Lyra, PA System announcer Phil Westren said: “What can we say? Well, Auckland-born Marlen arrived here back in January 2015 to bolster our front-row options - initially on a short-term contract from Weston-Super-Mare.
“He represented New Zealand Secondary Schools, playing in the same side as ‘All Blacks’ Zac Guildford and Sam Whitelock, and he was also a member of the Auckland Blues and Western Force Academies.
“Making 186 appearances for the Pirates, Marlen has been one of the stand-out props in the Championship, with his debut and final games especially memorable. His debut for us was as a replacement, in our 45-38 points win against Bristol in February 2015, whilst, in his final game in the history-making win at London Scottish in May, at the end of that encounter he was a try-scoring hero.
“A great man, hugely respected as a player and, importantly, as a person, Marlen greatly appreciates the supporter attendance today and all who have contributed to making this possible in a variety of ways. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for Marlen ‘Magic’ Walker!”
And hear it they did, for the rugby entertainment to then commence.
The opening try of the game was scored by Southern Hemisphere lock Dan Sanderson. A former Worcester ‘Warrior’ he, likewise Cornish ‘Pirate’ Kyle Moyle, registered a hat-trick in the match. There was also a brace apiece for Redruth wing Dean Bonds, who was guesting for the Pirates, and for former Tongan international Elvis Taione playing in the Southern Hemisphere team.
Looking for highlights? Yes, there were tries aplenty to enjoy, whilst on a day when the conversion count was perhaps understandably below par, two to highlight were ones slotted by young wing Amori Matanotabu and Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle.
The instinct and competitive streak in the players to achieve victory was naturally evident throughout, but what shone through was the camaraderie on display and the respect everyone held for each other.
As announced earlier this year, Marlen has taken a coaching role with Ealing Trailfinders, which drew the following comment from Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver:
“Marlen is a great and talented man, who has been amazing for us both on and off the field.
“During his time here, he has developed into a fantastic leader and role model for young members of our squad, and he has mentored many fine budding front-rowers.
“Throughout, his commitment has been exceptional and he will be sorely missed.”
Cornish Pirates squad (all used): Kyle Moyle, Matt Evans (vice-captain), Tom Riley, Alex O’Meara, Will Cargill, Alex Schwarz, Jack Andrew (captain), Rob Elloway, Tyler Gendall, Toby Freeman, Rupert Cooper, Dan Lee, Dave Ward, Tom Duncan, Tom Cowan-Dickie, Tom Channon, Ian Nimmo, Ben Grubb, Tom Kessell, Dean Bonds, John Stevens, Tom Nicholas, Sam Cahill, Joe Atkinson.
Southern Hemisphere selection (all used): Matt Hema, Pale Nonu, Rory Parata (vice-captain), Josh Matavesi, Rhodri Davies, Marlen Walker (captain), Elvis Taione, Tiploma Kivalu, Dan Sanderson, Elliot Kuehlmann-Hall, Ratu Vakalutukali, Antonio Kiri Kiri, Waitoa Horopapera, Mau Simeona, Chris Howells, Nicolas de Battista, Brad Howe, Gavin Cattle, Ben Jones, Amori Matanotabu, Adi Andrekenois.