Marjon unveils fast-growing racket sport
Plymouth Marjon University has become the first university in the UK with Padel courts on its campus after receiving planning permission.
The rapidly growing racket sport Padel is similar to tennis and squash.
The popular game is of Mexican origin and was quickly favoured in Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The game has since become prominent across the world in countries like the US and Singapore.
Laurence Gully, Director of Sport and Physical Activity at Plymouth Marjon University, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Padel UK to bring the game to the Devon and Cornwall region.
“We are the first university in the UK to have Padel courts on site, and this sport is accessible to all.”
This easy-to-learn game can be played on the four new floodlit courts at Plymouth Marjon University and will be accessible to students, staff, and the community, with booking and racquet rental open to all. Court bookings cost £3.50 per person (£14 per court) and equipment can be rented from the Marjon Sport and Health Centre.
The courts are complete and opened as part of the Centre’s relaunch. The Centre also features a gym, swimming pool, climbing wall, 3G and hockey AstroTurf, sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic, and golf simulator.
