LISKEARD Athletic Women’s manager Lee Mann has left the club to take on a similar role at Torquay United.
Mann, who spent three seasons in the role at Lux Park, is taking assistant manager Sam Borthwick and coaches Ben Cooper and Jan Augustynowicz with him to Plainmoor where he has committed for the next three years.
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Weeks remains in the role.
Mann’s time at Liskeard was a successful one.
They gained promoted to the South West Regional Women’s League Premier Division in the 2021/22 campaign after easing to the Western Division title, before securing back-to-back fifth places at Step Six of the women’s game.
They have also won back-to-back Cornwall Women’s Cup crowns including a 3-1 victory over one-league lower Helston Athletic in the 2023/24 final at Launceston.
Torquay were relegated from the Women’s National League Division One South West last season and will face off against Liskeard next season.