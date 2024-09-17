THE Cornwall Cricket League county finals were held across the Duchy on Saturday with five matches in total.
Lanhydrock were the hosts for the Division Two decider between St Austell Seconds and Perranporth, but the match was over in less than 35 overs as the Saints’ dismissed Perranporth for 74 before going on to win by eight wickets.
Jack Carter (4-27) and Ben Sleeman (4-20) shared eight wickets.
James Carter (30no) and James Pook (14no) then knocked off the runs after the openers went cheaply.
The Division Three final between Luckett and Wendron went the way of Luckett as a superb bowling performance saw them win by 68 runs at St Gluvias.
Luckett were missing three of their top five in skipper Andrew Hoskin and the Wilkinson brothers – Henry and James, but on a tough wicket ground out a score of 158 all out.
The returning Rob Piper opened up with the leading run-scorer in the county in all competitions in Ryan Brown (1,206), but Brown made just two.
Adrian Berry also failed, but although far from free-scoring, Marc Brown (15) and Jonny Hoskin (28) dug in with Piper in stands of 41 and 53.
Piper went for 59 at 122-4, and when Hoskin departed 13 runs later, the wheels fell off as Toby Pimlott took 4-23.
But 158 was more than enough as Leion Cole (2-26) and Rob Piper (3-26) shared the first five wickets with just 42 on the board.
Cole’s pace and bounce coupled with Piper’s left-armers did the trick, and when they were finished the pressure was kept on by Hoskin (0-7 off 5) and Cornwall Over 50s bowler Mark Southcott.
Southcott took 3-16 from seven overs before Adrian Berry’s 2-15 towards the end gave Luckett the title.
Pimlott completed a fine all-round day with 30 from the Underlane outfit, but of the rest only Jack Mitchell (13) and Keenan Carpenter (11) reached double figures.
The closest final of the day was at St Minver as a Stephan Bertrand-inspired Rosudgeon beat St Neot by 11 runs.
Bertrand batted from start to finish for 105 not out in Rosudgeon’s 201-3.
He shared useful stands with Damian Cummins (40) and Tommy Thomas (31) as the St Neot attack struggled to make inroads.
The same three then did much of the bowling work as they shared seven wickets from their 30 overs with the other three falling to Sid Lawrence who claimed 3-15 towards the end and took the big wickets of set batsmen David Masters (56) and Spencer Ham (27).
Bertrand was rightly named man of the match for his 2-23, with Thomas (3-38) and Cummins (2-46) enjoying good afternoons.
Hellesveor were crowned Division Six champions in their maiden season as they beat Luckett Seconds by four wickets at St Stephen.
Luckett were racing along at 112-0, but the departure of Richard Seeley for 32 sam then slip to 189 all out off the final ball.
Opener Martin Budge made a superb 97 from 94 balls, but it took 21 not out from number ten Martin Budden to give them a sniff.
Dillon Hart claimed 5-53, while Jason’s Shaw’s 3-29 was equally as good.
Gareth Clements (2-42) took two early wickets and Alastair Skeet (3-40) three towards the end, but a third wicket partnership of 123 between Dave Marsh (56 off 69) and Dillon Hart proved decisive.
Marsh played fluently, but it was Hart’s 87 from just 63 balls that broke the back of the chase.
The Division Five final between Gorran and Helston Thirds at Mount Hawke was won by Helston by five wickets having been set 138 for victory.