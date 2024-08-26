Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East latest round-up
LUCKETT secured an immediate return to the third tier for next season following an action-packed weekend.
On Saturday they visited Roche Seconds and restricted the hosts to 190-6.
Despite getting into some early trouble, Andrew Hoskin (81), Adrian Berry (41) and Dan Pearce (26no) ensured the title.
However they were beaten by three wickets on Sunday against Newquay Seconds.
Ryan Brown (61) and Andrew Hoskin (80) made half centuries in their 247 all out which was surpassed in the 41st over.
Berry’s fine weekend continued with 4-29 from his allocation.
Callington Seconds are second after also playing twice.
On Saturday they won by four wickets at Liskeard after restricting the hosts to 142-7 despite 35 from opener Chris Calfe and a late unbeaten 28 from Indeerjeeth Rajesh.
Callington were never in any trouble at any stage despite losing six wickets as Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (31) and Toby Beresford-Power (30) both made 30.
Liskeard’s solid effort in the field which lasted 42.4 overs saw fine spells from Ben Powell (2-24) and Andrew Ware (0-15).
Callington remain second in the table despite losing on Bank Holiday Monday to third-placed Roche.
The Clay Country side made a competitive 191 all out despite 3-50 from Beresford-Power, but Cally never looked like chasing the score down.
They slipped to 111-9 before Spencer Whatley (30no) and Tom Neville (15) made the score more respectable.
At the other end of the table, Tideford are all but down after a seven-wicket defeat to fellow strugglers Werrington Thirds.
Both sides were missing plenty of players, but the home side could only muster 142 all out after being sent into bat with Glyn Triscott adding 61.
Bits and pieces from Anton Luiten (14), Nasrullah Mandozai (22) and Thomas Mitchell (17) gave them a chance.
But with frontline bowlers David Lockett and Chris Anderson both missing, Werrington eased to victory despite 2-37 from Mandozai as Cornwall Under 14s player Sam Smeeth made 63.
Boconnoc kept up their fine form with a five-wicket victory over visiting St Austell Thirds.
The home spinners – Gary Spencer (2-42), Lee Penrose (0-27) and John Niblett (1-23) were in miserly mood as the Saints were restricted to 197-5.
The Saints were well on top when Boconnoc slipped to 48-4, but with Gary Spencer occupying one end for his 66 not out, Digby Taylor made 56 which was followed by Lee Penrose’s unbeaten 22 as they got home with four balls to spare.
Huw Williams struck his first hundred for the club as Saltash St Stephens stopped their poor run of results with a five-wicket success at Newquay Seconds.
Dan Ogden, Alfie Rhodes and Ed Mosley all made fifties in the home side’s competitive 204 all out.
Matt Cole took 3-32 on a rare appearance, while James Blackmore (2-35) and David Bolland (2-23) chipped in.
The away side were far from full strength and in some trouble at 57-3, but Williams, who made exactly 100 which included 13 fours and a six, put on 147 with Blackmore whose 66 provided the perfect foil.
Both men departed with the scores level, but it was job done and a vital 20 points for Justin Hemmings’ side who are now 19 points clear of fourth bottom Boconnoc who have a game in-hand.
Werrington, who have also two games left, are 16 ahead.
At the other end, Callington and Roche have now played all but one of their fixtures, with the race for the runners-up spot on.
Callington will be unable to go up anyway with the seconds in the league above, meaning several sides are in contention to join Luckett in going up.