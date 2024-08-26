Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East latest round-up
BUDE Seconds and their Holsworthy counterparts both suffered frustrating defeats in their quest to finish second in Division Five East on Saturday.
Bude were far from full strength for their trip to Bugle, and despite the six bowlers being used each taking a wicket, the hosts racked up 226-8.
The reply saw opener Lee Houghton make 90, but the next best was Michael Taylor’s 17 as they were dismissed for 166 with two balls to spare.
Holsworthy visited St Austell Fourths and lost by 32 runs.
Oisin O’Kelly’s 3-44 with two-fers from Adam Lovejoy (2-50), Lewis Chidley (2-49) and John Snell (2-37) helped restrict St Austell to 208 all out on a small ground.
But despite the father and son opening pair of Lyndon (42) and Rory Piper (29) making starts and a hard-hit 54 not out from Adam Lovejoy towards the end, they closed their 40 overs on 176-8.
An understrength Werrington Fourths side were beaten by four wickets by Gunnislake.
Former first team captain Nigel Dennis made a patient 17, but it was 52 from teenage opener Dan Inman and an aggressive 40 from Antony Sachs that helped the Tron fightback.
But they collapsed towards the end to be dismissed for 136 as Graeme Murray (3-31) and Mark Everett (3-17) shared six wickets.
It was game on at 60-5 with Dan Inman (3-48) doing much of the damage, but a stand of 64 between James Boundy (48) and Graeme Murray (41no) got the visitors home.
Paul Jenkin took 2-34 on a rare appearance.
Bank Holiday Monday saw three games as Gorran were crowned champions for their second successive promotion.
They made 218-3 before going on to win by 94 runs at neighbours St Austell Fourths.
That was after a seven-wicket success against Roche Thirds on Saturday.
Holsworthy lost on Monday by 33 runs despite holding Bugle to 126-8 with Dan Lucas claiming 4-29.
But the chase was a disaster as only Lyndon Piper (31) made any impression.
Luckett Seconds were crowned champions of Division Six East after a four-wicket victory over Newquay Fourths at Chapel Field.
Luckett have cruised to victory in most games this season, but were made to work hard by their opponents who made a competitive 165-8 from their 40 overs.
Change bowlers Alistair Skeet (4-11) and Martin Budden (2-38) shared six wickets towards the end.
Despite reaching 41-0, the home side were in a bit of trouble at 106-6 despite twenties from Martin Budge (29) and Mike Clements (26).
But Mike Townsend help up an end for 36 not out, but it was Gareth Clements’ unbeaten 37 from just 20 balls that got Luckett home in the 29th over.
Tintagel guaranteed the runners-up spot with a nine-wicket thrashing of Lanhydrock Thirds at Butts Field.
Freddie Knowles’ 46 was as good as it got for the visitors as they dug in to reach 151-9 as the home attack all enjoyed decent days, led by Kane Hartland (3-39) and Josh Fry (3-32).
Knowles took an early wicket, but unbeaten half centuries from Simon Harrison (58no) and Joe Parsons (64no) ensured a comfortable end to the season for the Knights who will now wait to see what league they will play in next season.
Launceston Thirds’ tough season continued as they were forced to concede their away clash to their Menheniot-Looe counterparts.
Elsewhere in the division, Tideford Seconds won by 212 runs at St Stephen Thirds with the hosts dismissed for just 21, while St Neot Seconds rounded off their campaign with an eight-wicket victory over their Boconnoc counterparts who were dismissed for just 71.