Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, July 6
LEADERS Luckett eventually saw off struggling Tideford on Saturday by three wickets.
Tideford were in trouble at 74-6, before a superb stand of 70 between debutant Thomas Mitchell (47) and David Lockett (36) helped them reach 196 all out.
Martin Hunn was the pick with 3-27 from his nine overs, while James Wilkinson (2-31), Andrew Hoskin (2-34) and Jonny Hoskin (2-54) all chipped in.
Luckett were cruising at 140-2 with Ryan Brown (32), James Wilkinson (51) and Andrew Hoskin (44) in the runs, but a collapse instigated by David Lockett (3-40) and Nasrullah Mondazai (2-36) saw them slip to 157-5 before eventually crossing the line.
Saltash St Stephens beat visiting Werrington by 33 runs at Chapel Field.
Skipper Justin Hemmings led from the front with 50, and with useful contributions coming from David Bolland (24), Daniel Cook (28), Dan Snowdon (20) and Sam Renfree (19), they made 197 all out.
Bolland’s fine day continued with the ball as he took 3-25, and although Werrington were in it, late wickets fell as they closed on 164-9, Jack Roberts claiming 3-19.
Callington Thirds were beaten by six wickets at Launceston.
Cally were flying along at 163-3 through Chris Simpson (80) and Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (20), but after the latter was run out they could only reach 209-7. Tom Neville earlier added 43.
Callington’s bowlers then gave away 47 extras, and it cost them as Launceston got home with eight balls to spare.
Liskeard had a day to forget at St Austell who raced to a nine-wicket success.
Andrew Ware continued his fine form with 82, but the visitors were dismissed for just 138.
The chase lasted just 13.3 overs.
Boconnoc had to concede due to a shortage of senior players due to injuries and unavailability for their trip to Roche Seconds.