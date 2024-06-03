Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, June 1
LEADERS Luckett continue to set the pace after a comfortable eight-wicket victory over visiting Grampound Road Seconds on Saturday.
Opening bowlers Angus Harley (3-25) and Martin Hunn (2-26) shared the first five wickets to fall, and although Grampound rallied, Mark Southcott (2-23) and Adrian Berry (2-2) finished the innings off at 111.
Ryan Brown then smashed 68 in a simple chase.
Launceston had an afternoon to forget at Chapel Field as Saltash St Stephens recovered from 9-5 to win by 98 runs.
Peter West (4-16) was the main instigator, but a superb partnership between Alex Johnson (87no) and James Blackmore (44) rescued the hosts.
Mark Stevens then added an unbeaten 28 as the visitors toiled.
Launceston attacked from the outset and Josh Theobald (27), Darren Jenkin (26) and James Dawe (23no) all got starts, but Dan Cook’s 6-49 proved decisive.
Ian Hunter was the match-winner for Boconnoc as they won by four wickets with ten balls to spare at Werrington Thirds.
The hosts amassed a more than healthy 243-5 at Ladycross with Dan Warring smashing 108.
Simon Bishop (38) and Ian Wills (42) chipped in.
Ian Searle took 3-16 from nine overs as Werrington got on top, but Hunter smashed 16 fours in his 97 not out and skipper Rob Foot made an unbeaten 21.
Liskeard grabbed a first win as they beat Newquay by 41 runs.
Key batsmen Danny Carroll (80) and Andrew Cobb (65) both made half centuries in their 235 all out before keeping Newquay to 194-8 in reply.
Liam Hunn was the man of the match at Tideford as he took 4-21 to help keep Tideford to 178 all out.
He then smashed 97 not out as Cally got home by five wickets despite decent opening spells from David Lockett (2-20) and Chris Anderson (3-48).