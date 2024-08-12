Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East latest round-up
LEADERS Luckett require a maximum of 25 points from a possible 100 to take the title.
On Saturday they welcomed Launceston, and in damp, drizzly conditions, dismissed the visitors for 150 despite Dan Tilley’s 56.
Jonny Hoskin (4-21) and Mark Southcott (2-18) shared six wickets.
In reply, Luckett raced out of the blocks in worsening conditions through Ryan Brown (54) and Henry Wilkinson (28), and although both departed, play was called off with the hosts at 95-2 after just 13.2 overs.
Luckett visited neighbours Callington Thirds on Sunday and eventually ran out comfortable winners.
Their sizeable total of 257-5 was based around Ryan Brown’s superb 142, a knock that contained 11 fours and seven sixes.
The main support came from skipper Andrew Hoskin (41no) and Henry Wilkinson (23) as no Cally bowler took more than a wicket.
Callington attacked from the outset with Ben Allsop smashing the bowling to all parts despite being dropped in the third over.
He whacked nine fours and four sixes in just over ten overs for his 67 before finding Adrian Berry at gully off Jonny Hoskin.
Cally continued the charge through opener Toby Beresford-Power (36) and Chris Simpson (34), but the latter’s departure sparked a collapse as Luckett fought back.
Mark Southcott took 2-33, but it was Andrew Hoskin’s fine spell of 4-22 from 8.2 overs that ensured the Greens were dismissed for 191.
Callington enjoyed a seven-wicket victory at their Werrington counterparts on Saturday.
Werrington racked up 221-8 which included 52 from opener Ed Walters plus useful contributions from Dan Warring (30), Zander Zambuni (23) and Dan Jenkin (25no), but Cally were home in less than 27 overs.
Helped by a remarkable 54 extras, Ben Allsop smashed 41 in no time before Charlie Coates (29), Chris Simpson (62no) and Ben Neville (30no) did the rest.
Tideford kept themselves in the hunt to avoid finishing in the bottom four after thrashing second-placed Grampound Road Seconds by 133 runs at the Port Eliot Estate Ground.
Their innings was built around an opening partnership of 158 between Glyn Triscott and Jared Connop.
Triscott struck eight fours and a six in his 58 while Connop, who recently joined from Roche, hit 12 fours in his 76.
After they departed, twenties from skipper Anton Luiten (21) and Finlay Basterfield (23) plus Nasrullah Mandozai’s 32 got them up to a hefty 259-7. Fifty-one extras helped.
In reply, the Roadies were going well at 52-1, before Mandozai’s (4-15) four-wicket burst shifted the momentum completely.
Ten man Grampound slipped to 78-5, and although Stephen Matthews whacked four sixes in his 42, wickets continued to fall, including three for Thomas Mitchell (3-20) as the end came at just 126.
Saltash St Stephens have a healthy 30-point cushion over the bottom four after a low-scoring victory over third-placed Roche Seconds at Chapel Field.
Archie Green took out the top order of Matt Petherbridge, Justin Hemmings and Dan Snowdon for ducks, but the home side battled back through surviving opener Simon Yeo (35), Duncan Nobes (17) and Alex Johnson (22) before three further ducks kept the home side well on top.
But the last two batsmen – Tharanga Prasad and Jack Roberts made 25 not out and 17 respectively to drag them up to 134 all out.
Saltash’s five-man attack then produced a fine effort in the field to restrict Roche to just 119-8.
Matt Petherbridge led the way with 3-18, while the rest were miserly.
The clash between Liskeard and Boconnoc at Lux Park was abandoned after seven overs with the hosts 35-1.
Will Thomas dismissed the dangerous Andrew Cobb for 23.