By David Sillifant and Michael Weeks
THE Cornwall Cricket League Management Committee have issued a statement to clubs ahead of this weekend’s final round of fixtures.
The 2025 campaign will see one of the biggest changes in the sport in the Duchy’s history after clubs voted for ten-team divisions, as opposed to 12 outside of the Premier Division.
It follows a formal ballot before the start of the season with many clubs having problems with both ground and player availability in April and September.
Ground preparation in recent wet springs were also a major factor for volunteer groundskeepers. All 67 clubs voted resulting in 58% to 42% of clubs in favour of change.
In recent years clubs have decided to drop playing on the three Bank Holidays that used to be the norm.
Therefore three extra Saturdays have been added to the schedules since COVID. This year the Cornwall League were the first to start in the country on the second Saturday of April and also now extends into the second weekend of September.
The restructure has added two extra divisions resulting in some clubs competing in a lower-numbered division albeit still playing their peers. All teams finishing in a normal promotion spot will be rewarded by playing at a higher level in 2025 subject to the usual criteria being met.
However with teams wanting to know where they stand and what is required on the final day, and with the teams relegated from both the Premier League and County Division One confirmed, it has allowed the league to send out a statement.
As usual one team will be relegated from the top flight with one team going up to replace Camborne who are down.
Their neighbours, table-toppers Beacon are level on points with second-placed Grampound Road, but will win the division if they collect 20 points from their trip to Falmouth due to a superior head-to-head record – 24 to 23.
To balance the divisions – this year sees four clubs relegated from County Division One, three of which will go back to Division Two West in Mullion, Camborne Seconds and Penzance Seconds.
Wadebridge Seconds drop back down after a solitary season and will join the new Division Two East.
The new Division Four divisions will come under Tier 2 which at present is 45 overs and two new balls as opposed to Tier Three which is 40 overs and one ball used throughout the game.
The make-up of the 2025 divisions will be confirmed on the completion of the FINAL TABLES. It will take into account various league rules – set standards for Premier second XIs; clubs cannot have two teams in the same division; teams cannot be promoted more than one division; teams that conceded three games or more are automatically relegated; any existing disciplinary actions finalising and the stated youth cricket criteria and grounds and facilities criteria being met.
The make up of the divisions for 2025 will be:
ECB Cornwall Premier League – The bottom team will be replaced by one team from County Division One – no change.
County Division One – The bottom four teams are replaced by one team from each of Division Two East and West.
New Division Two East – One team relegated from County Division One, seven current Division Two East teams and two promoted teams.
New Division Two West – Three teams relegated from County Division One, five current Division Two West teams and two promoted from the existing Division Three West.
New Division Three East – The bottom four of this year’s Division Two East and six teams from the current Division Three East.
New Division Three West – Six teams from this year’s Division Two West and four from the existing Division Three West.
New Division Four East – Four teams from this year’s Division Three and six promoted from the current Division Four East.
New Division Four West – Six from this year’s Division Three and four promoted from the existing Division Four West.
New Division Five East – Six from current Division Four East and four promoted from current Division Five East.
New Division Five West – Eight from current Division Four West and two promoted from existing Division Five West.
New Division Six East – Eight teams from current Division Five and two promoted from existing Division Six (East and Central).
New Division Six West – Made up of nine teams from Division Five and one promoted from existing Division Six West.
New Division Sevens – made up of the current other 24 Division Six teams plus any new accepted sides.
It promises to be a thrilling final day to the season.
At present several divisions have had their champions confirmed which are as follows: ECB Cornwall Premier League – Penzance; Division Two East – St Austell Seconds; Division Two West – Perranporth; Division Three East – Luckett; Division Five East – Luckett; Division Six East – Luckett Seconds; Division Six Central – Ladock Seconds; Division Six West – Hellesveor.
The following scenarios affect the rest of the title races: County Division One: Grampound Road to better Beacon by a point; Division Three West: Wendron to better Gulval by four points; Division Four East: St Blazey Seconds to better St Neot by four points; Division Four West: St Erme Seconds to better Rosudgeon by 16 points; Division Five West: Troon to better Helston Thirds by one point, but if both lose then Constantine Seconds need to win.