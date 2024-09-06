The following scenarios affect the rest of the title races: County Division One: Grampound Road to better Beacon by a point; Division Three West: Wendron to better Gulval by four points; Division Four East: St Blazey Seconds to better St Neot by four points; Division Four West: St Erme Seconds to better Rosudgeon by 16 points; Division Five West: Troon to better Helston Thirds by one point, but if both lose then Constantine Seconds need to win.