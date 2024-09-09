Cornwall Cricket League ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, September 7
THE weather once again had its say on Saturday as the 2024 ECB Cornwall Premier League season came to a damp end with all five games abandoned.
Thankfully the main questions had been answered a week earlier with Penzance regaining the title – their fourth in five years – while Camborne finished bottom.
Penzance visited Redruth who made a competitive 185 all out before the rain set in.
The Reds lost Aizaz Ahmed for a golden duck in the second over to Tom Dinnis, and when Toby Whiteford went for nine to Giles Lawrence it was 16-2 in the ninth over.
Sri Lankan pro Dulash Udayanga then provided the backbone to the rest of the innings as he added 54 with youngster Elliott Stoddard (23), 41 with Jack Hale (27) and 48 with Peter Howells before he fell to the rarely seen spin of Grant Stone (4-23) for 67.
Howells was still there at the end for his 35 not out off as many balls, but a late collapse in pursuit of quick runs saw them dismissed with two balls remaining.
Spinners Giles Lawrence (1-20) and Andrew Libby (0-24) bowled miserly ten-over spells.
Runners-up Callington had a long slog in the wet at Werrington who were flying along at 262-8 from 47 overs before they went off.
Cally, who have enjoyed their best ever season since the Premier Division was formed in 2001 and beat Penzance twice, have been unlucky with the weather, and started brightly after choosing to field.
Sam Hockin was caught by Mohammed Danyaal (3-57) off Ben Ellis before the Cambridgeshire all-rounder turned wicket-taker as John Moon went for nought.
Director of cricket Adam Hodgson soon edged Ellis (2-72) behind to Joe White (14-3) before a brilliant comeback led by Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan.
The diminutive right-hander plundered 126 from just 106 balls in an innings that contained 17 fours and three sixes.
Ninety-seven were added with Mark Gribble (28) before Ben Jenkin contributed 21 in a stand of 47.
Former captain Ben Smeeth made a quickfire 39 and with Nick Lawson adding 22 from just 16 balls, the Tron had reached maximum batting points.
Ellis and Danyaal shared five wickets although expensive, while skipper Graham Wagg took 2-35.
Wadebridge finished third in their title defence despite a poor batting performance at Camborne.
The McLachlan brothers – Tom and Charlie – both made three before Matt Rowe and Callum Wilson put on 28 before the former was caught behind by Liam Weeks off the impressive Dan Stephens (4-14).
Wilson (13) and Kelvin Snell (10) both made starts before Snell was out in the 30th over with the score at 79-5.
Camborne continued to keep the pressure on as although skipper James Turpin made 29 and Tom Wood a battling 20 not out, they could only muster 124 all out.
Truro’s batsmen made hay against St Just at Boscawen Park, reaching 250-4 at tea before the rain set in.
Harry Phillips (72), Charlie Kent (65) and Jaco Van Greunen (61no) all made half centuries before Murray Wyatt’s 37 not out helped them reach maximum batting points despite Gareth May’s 2-57.
St Austell were in a good position to beat Helston when the forecast proved right.
Only Karl Leathley (40), Billy Taylor (23) and Steve Jenkin (26) got going as Helston were 147 all out with Aussie left-arm spinner Dan Standing taking 5-41.
St Austell had reached 70-1 after just eight overs with a rejigged line-up as Steve Raven (29) and Adam Snowdon (30) both went at better than a run a ball.