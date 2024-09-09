Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, September 7
BEACON were crowned County Division One champions for the first time since 1993 on Saturday as they won by ten wickets at mid-table Falmouth on the final day of the season.
The village club, which is based just outside of Camborne, headed to the South Cornwall coast knowing that anything but a 20-point victory could hand the title to long-time leaders Grampound Road.
But with Beacon having picked up 24 points compared to the Road’s 23 in their head-to-head meetings, Ben James’ men knew the title was in their hands and were helped by Falmouth agreeing to their request for an 11.30am start due to the forecast.
But the Greens eased to their 14th straight victory in rapid time.
Falmouth were remarkably bowled out for just 61 in 37.2 overs as Beacon’s plethora of bowling options gave nothing away.
Opener Antony Angove made 30 from 83 balls, but that was as good as it got as Beacon’s all-time leading wicket-taker Darren Proctor, who has made 477 first team appearances, took 4-15 from four overs.
Chris Terrill got the ball rolling with all of the bowlers tight.
Ben James (35no) and Sam James (18) then knocked off the target in 12 overs.
Grampound Road picked up 18 points in their local derby with Roche in one of three games to beat the weather.
Roche decided to make things difficult having secured their safety the week before, and batted through their 50 overs for just 152-7.
Dan Robotham batted through for a sedate 41 from 143 balls, a far contrast to Ryan Clark who got on with it in his 39 from just 46 deliveries.
Of the rest, only Jack Williams (17) and Harry Trethewey (16) reached double figures.
Spinners David Neville (1-13) and Ravi Karunarathna (2-22) bowled miserly ten-over spells, while Thomas Hughes took 3-50 from his allocation.
Despite knowing that the title race was done as Beacon had won, they at least finished an impressive season – which also saw them reach the Village Cup semi-final for a second straight year – with their 17th victory from the 20 games that were completed.
It took them just 17.3 overs to get the job done as after openers Jack Mingo (28) and Alex Lean (36) set the platform, skipper Tom Orpe (48no off 25) and wicket-keeper Harry Gregory (30no off 15) raced to victory. Jason Williams took 2-51.
Newquay beat St Erme by five wickets at the Sports Centre.
The promising Alfie Rhodes (3-24) and Aussie Toby Chillingworth (3-18) shared six wickets as the visitors were 155 all out after being 83-7. Sean Hooper (24) and Shane Tangye (39) sparked the turnaround.
Chillingworth whacked 67 from just 36 balls in the chase to round off a fine first season in England.
Hayle finished third and were in a good position to beat West Cornwall rivals Paul when the rain set in.
Skipper Tom Sharp (74) and Max Jenkin (68) made half centuries in their 224-8, that despite Michael Fitchett and Ben Brooks both taking 3-41 from their ten overs.
Paul were 36-4 after seven overs with a brace each for Matt Lello and James Franklin.
Relegated Mullion signed off from their County Division One adventure with a run-fest at bottom side Penzance Seconds who also depart with their Wadebridge and Camborne counterparts.
Mullion racked up a massive 326-3 at St Clare with skipper Jonty Wheatley making 175 not out, before Penzance were 39-2 in response.
Camborne had reached 181-7 from 40 overs at Wadebridge with Will Eva 45 not out when they left the field for the final time this summer.