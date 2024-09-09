Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, September 7
BUDE secured an impressive third-placed finish as they beat the weather to defeat Tintagel by six wickets at Butts Field in the only game in the division to be played to a finish.
The Seasiders won the toss and chose to field and got off to a fine start as Matt Mansbridge (2-18) bowled West Indian Akobe Earle before castling Callum Flew for five.
The dangerous Tom Parsons departed for 12 to the league’s highest wicket-taker in Aussie Brett Hunter who ended with 58 league wickets, 17 more than second-placed Reece Thompson from St Minver.
Home skipper Matt Jolliffe dug in for 40 and there were chip-ins from Adrian Pooley (19) and Joe Parsons (16), but they were dismissed for 108 in 34.1 overs.
Hunter took 3-19 while spinners Andrew De Rosa (2-29) and Matt Williams (3-11) shared five wickets.
The chase was done and dusted by the 16th over.
Openers James Turner (18) and Matt Williams (21) got going, and although four quick wickets fell to Tom Parsons (2-35) and Harry Daly (2-39), Matt Whitefield (14no) and Andrew De Rosa (27no) got them home.
They finished 14 points behind runners-up Werrington Seconds who made 90-9 in a 20-over match at Callington Seconds before play stopped.
The returning Ryan Pooley made 14 at a strike-rate of 200, but besides 16 apiece from Zander Zambuni and Dan Warring and 11 from Marley May, nobody could pass 20.
Callington’s bowling was led by seamer Spencer Whatley’s 3-23, before spinners Rich Brown (3-11) and Rhys Hodge (2-20) worked their way through the lower order.
St Minver dropped to fourth following Bude’s victory after their clash at mid-table St Blazey was abandoned at tea.
Their five-man attack did a fine job against the home side’s strong batting line-up with all of the bowlers getting reward in a total of 146 all out.
Kieran Gill (3-33) and Rob Hawken (3-17) shared six wickets with Alek Gill (2-25) proving tough to get away.
South Petherwin finished fourth bottom despite an abandonment at Ladock who were last after conceding twice in recent weeks.
But it was Ladock that were in the box seat when the rain came in having racked up 221-8.
They were in early trouble at 31-3 against Paul Clements (1-35) and Sam Pengelly (3-60), but fought back through Matt Bray (51), Patrick Morgan and skipper Richard Bray (43) with Morgan batting through for his 57 not out.
Adrian Clements bowled tightly while Ollie Peterson (3-26) got some late reward.
Petherwin were 20-0 after 2.4 overs with Mike Bolt 13 not out.
Holsworthy ended fifth after their trip to Lanhydrock was abandoned just seven overs into the reply.
The Trees restricted their Bodmin-based opponents to 173-8 with Hatherleigh’s Charlie Bingham’s 5-38 keeping the hosts under par.
Plenty of home batsmen got in, but at 85-5 with key man Ben Attfield out, it took Christian James’ 36 with contributions from others to give them a chance.
Holsworthy were going well at 39-1 after seven overs with key men Jack Greening (19no) and Herschelle Poggenpoel (9no) at the crease following the departure of Dan Smith who was lbw to Brian Barnicoat for four.
Champions St Austell Seconds ended up 33 points clear of Werrington despite seeing their final day clash at third bottom Menheniot-Looe being abandoned after just 14 overs.
A much changed side due to first team call-ups and the need for the thirds to have a strong side, were 70-4 when the rain came in.