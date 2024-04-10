LOOE Bowling Club held their opening day for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 6.
President Val Reilly welcomed everyone including Shirley Coad, Group Three secretary and administrator of Bowls Cornwall, as well as Looe county councillor Armand Toms.
Armand addressed the members and congratulated them on their continued success since taking on the lease nearly a decade ago, while Shirley presented members Carole Day and Pete McCarthy with badges after reaching a certain age.
Armand and Shirley then bowled the first woods of the season before 30 members enjoyed their first bowl of the year.
To end the day, everyone enjoyed tea and homemade cakes before ladies captain Carole Dudley addressed the club and gifts were presented to Shirley and Armand.
The proceeds from the spider was divided equally between the winner Lynda Groves and the club’s charity this year, The Boundless Trust.
The club are offering a free taster afternoon on April 27 (11am-4pm) with equipment available.