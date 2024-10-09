Looe and District Pool League, sponsored by the Coddy Shack and Key Solar, latest news
By Roger Stephens
THE first round of the Open Doubles competition took place on Sunday, September 6.
Pairings were split into six groups of four, with a separate venue for each.
The top two would go through to the next round with matches played as best of three frames.
Group A was held at the Halfway House in Polbathic.
Leading off were Logan Singleton and Tobias Lee against Jason and Toby Spring, with the brothers running out 2-1 winners.
Next up, Rhys Toms and Stuart Appleby from JJ’s took on Steve Eastley and Colin Penhaligon who proved too strong for the former in a 2-0 success.
Match three saw the two losing pairs face off and it was the JJ’s boys who won that one, 2-1.
Match four pitted the two winners against each other and it was the Eastley/Penhaligon pairing who triumphed comfortably.
It was left to the losers of the last two matches to fight it out to see who would join them, and it was Jason and Toby that saw off the JJ’s pair easily enough with a 2-0 scoreline to join Eastley and Penhaligon in the next round.
The Harbour Moon was the venue for Group B, and kicking off were the Interleague pairing of Keith Armitage and Gerry Markwell against Brandon Kebell and Callum Smith.
Despite fierce resistance by Kebell and Smith, they went down 2-1.
Following on from the first match we saw Interleague player Ollie Rounsevell and partner Roger Hawken have a tough task against JJ Webber and Dan Clapson before running out winners by two frames to one.
Webber and Clapson were the victors 2-0 in the third to stay alive.
Match four saw a tight contest but it was Rounsevell and Hawken that edged it to go through.
They were joined by Armitage and Markwell who recovered from a frame down to beat Webber and Clapson.
The Social Club in Looe were the hosts for Group C and first up saw Sports A captain Rob Ivey and partner Chris Prinn take on Kierran Bond and Blaine Walton.
In a close match it was Rob and Chris who came away winners 2-1.
In match two, Moonshiners captain and reigning Open Singles champion Mark Stevens with partner Jon Godfrey took on Sean Caudwell and Daryl Beard from the Harbour Moon.
This went the way of Mark and Jon with a comfortable 2-0 success.
Match three saw a closer affair when the two losers met, but it was Kierran and Blaine who kept themselves alive (2-1).
In a clash of the winners, match four saw Rob and Chris beat Mark and Jon 2-0.
This left them to fight it out with Kierran and Blaine to see who would progress.
In a close contest, the last black in the middle was missed, allowing Blaine to step up and sink it and take them into round two.
The Legion in Polperro held Group D and first up was Scott Wright and Si Hunt, who beat Sue Jones and Darren Thomas 2-1 on their own table.
Another home pairing were Stuart Devoy and Andy Kenny who proved too strong for Dan Prinn and Ian Penhaligon.
However, Dan and Ian regrouped to beat Sue and Darren to knock them out and stay alive.
Match four saw the winners’ face off and it was Stuart and Andy that cruised to a 2-0 success.