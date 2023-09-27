MAX GILBERT and Harry Jeffery scored twice as Liskeard Athletic once again outlined their SWPL Premier West title credentials last night with a 7-0 thrashing of Launceston at Pennygillam
The Blues took a eighth minute lead through Gilbert before Mike Smith doubled the lead on the half-hour.
Left-back Ben Collins added a third with the last action of the first-half as the dominant Blues were repeatedly denied by Lewis Slade in the Clarets goal.
Jeffery was introduced early in the second half and grabbed his first on the hour before notching again 16 minutes from time.
Fellow sub Sam Carter chipped in a sixth before Gilbert added the gloss with a superb strike from 35 yards.
See next week’s paper for a full report.