LISKEARD-LOOE got their Counties Two Cornwall season underway on Saturday with a narrow 3-0 defeat to Helston at a rain-lashed Lux Park.
While across the hedge the town’s cricketers saw their game abandoned, the Lions had to get on with it against their West Cornwall visitors in conditions more akin to February than early September.
Despite a tight contest and both teams having their moments, it was visiting scrum-half Tom Townsend’s penalty that sent Helston home with four vital points. The Lions did at least get a bonus point for losing by less than seven.
Liskeard-Looe, who saw flanker Will Hoskin named man of the match for an all-action display, particularly in defence, are away to St Austell Seconds on Saturday (3pm).