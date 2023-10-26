LISKEARD ATHLETIC extended their lead at the top of SWPL Premier West to six points last night as they eased past old rivals Bodmin Town 4-0 at Lux Park.
The Blues dominated the first half and doubles from Dan Jennings and Finn Bartlett gave them a four-goal cushion at the break.
To Bodmin’s credit, the second 45 remained goalless as they avoided the sort of hammering the Blues have dished out to several sides this season.
Liskeard, who have now scored 65 goals in 14 games, make the long trip down to Mullion on Saturday, while Bodmin entertain second-placed St Austell at Priory Park.
Both matches are set to get underway at 3pm.