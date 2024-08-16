SWPL PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
Holsworthy 2 Liskeard Athletic 0
SECOND half goals from Gavin Carter and Sam Jago were enough to give the Magpies a deserved victory over title hopefuls Liskeard Athletic at Upcott Field.
In front of a good sized crowd, the hosts knew they would have to be disciplined and were happy to concede possession, often sitting in a 4-5-1 shape without the ball.
It took until the 24th minute for the visitors, who were without key striker James Lorenz due to a holiday, to create a good chance as after home defender Jedd Peschke attempted to win a throw-in, the ball stayed in play.
A cross from the left was sent in with Ben Collins failed to hit the target from six yards.
Visiting full-back Lyle Johnson shot just over before influential Liskeard skipper Jarrad Woods narrowly fired wide from the edge of the box.
Holsworthy’s first real chance came just before the break when Gavin Carter headed over Max McDonald’s cross.
Carter went close five minutes after the restart, before Callum Martyn fired inches wide after good interplay with Carter.
Liskeard missed a glorious chance to go in front on 61 minutes when an effort from six yards was missed by Finn Bartlett, and they were made to pay seven minutes later.
Peschke challenged Cory Harvey to a ball in from McDonald, and as it dropped, Carter poked home from six yards.
Again the Blues enjoyed plenty of possession, but were undone five minutes before the end.
Ollie Moores’ diagonal into the box was flicked on by Carter, and sub Jago nipped in before Harvey to poke home and spark wild celebrations from the home support.
Eight minutes of injury-time was played in a game that somehow saw ten yellow cards despite barely being a bad tackle in the game, but Holsworthy held on for a vital three points.
Liskeard have also announced that former Torpoint boss Dean Cardew has joined the coaching staff to work alongside boss Darren Gilbert and coach Bobby Hopkinson.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Cory Harvey: Lyle Johnson, Matt Outtram, Harry Bell, Ben Collins; Will Gilbert, Matty Andrew, Jarrad Woods, Macauley Thorp; Cameron Patterson, Dan Jennings. Subs: Ethan Gwillam, Joe Moynan, Bobby Hopkinson, Finn Bartlett.
Millbrook 3 Camelford 1
MILLBROOK earned their first victory of the campaign at Jenkins Park as they came from behind to beat Camelford 3-1.
The Camels made the long trip to the Rame Peninsula without several key players, but started well and took the lead 12 minutes in.
Josh Smith’s cross from the right was smashed on to the crossbar by Shae Cardiff, but after the ball dropped to midfielder Seth Brown, he played in Cardiff who made no mistake from six yards.
Millbrook’s main dangers came from long balls over the top in the first half, with visiting keeper Howie Evans twice saving in one-on-one situations.
But just as it looked like the visitors would get through to half-time in front, they conceded.
A cross in only hit left-back Shane Looker and the ball dropped for Samuel Pearson to beat Evans.
Millbrook were much improved after the break and the visitors were indebted to some last-ditch defending.
With 15 minutes to go they went ahead when the ball dropped to Luis Hewings 18 yards out and he blasted a shot past Evans, and the third arrived just before injury-time when Lewis Pacey slotted home a penalty following a handball.
MILLBROOK: Jamie Dudley; Abubacar Balde, Jay Boyle, Luis Hewings, Jonathon McCreery, Charlie Menear, Lewis Pacey, Samuel Pearson, Ronnie Reynolds, Jason Richards, Ben Smith. Subs: Adam Beardsmore, Oliver Down, Adam Jones, Jack Smart, Teddy Sullivan.