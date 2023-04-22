Helston Women 2 Liskeard Athletic Women 3
Liskeard Athletic lifted the Cornwall Women’s Cup for the first time after a stunning comeback against holders Helston in the final at St Austell’s Poltair Park on Friday night.
The ladies from Lux Park found themselves 2-0 down after 27 minutes but had drawn level before half-time and scored the winner through Charlie Pettinger early in the second half.
Helston won the trophy last season and had just been crowned champions of the Cornwall Women’s League and they couldn’t have made a better start.
In front of a crowd of 423, they took the lead after only nine minutes through Liz O’Reilly after being set up by Beth Prouse and seemed to be well on their way to completing their cup hat-trick when Katy Barker-Thomas put them 2-0 in the 27th minute from another Prouse assist.
But Liskeard are made of stern stuff and launched their fightback in the 31st minute with a goal from Chloe Williams.
And two minutes before half-time their supporters were celebrating noisily as Gabi Alphous equalised.
The pendulum had swung dramatically in Liskeard’s favour and within five minutes of the restart they had taken the lead for the first time with Pettinger finishing well.
Helston piled on the pressure in their bid to get back into the game but Liskeard defended heroically to hold onto their lead and the final whistle launched wild celebrations.
Liskeard: Sara Rowe (capt), Hannah Prisk, Amy Hemingway, Sam Burnham, Emily Sweet, Lucy Jones, Grace O’Leary, Charlie Pettinger, Chloe Williams, Gabi Alphous, Sam Metters.
Subs: Milly Ruby, Marie Wilson, Keri-Ann Moxom, Charlotte Bond, Georgie Talbot.
Helston: Emily Full, Jess Letcher, Georgia Lane, Ellie Sparkes, Chloe Demouy, Dani White, Kati Barker-Thomas, Kim Yould, Beth Prouse, Abi Locke, Liz O’Reilly.
Subs: Beth Holt, Molly Bray, Molly Page, Lowenna Verry, Naomi Marable.