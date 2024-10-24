FIVE matches took place in SWPL Premier West during midweek including the West Cornwall derby between in-form sides Penzance and Wendron United at Penlee Park.
In the end both sides couldn’t be separated after an enthralling 90 minutes which included a remarkable evening for Charlie Young who scored after using his day job skills as an electrician to get the game restarted when the floodlights went out, only to then get sent off.
Young put the Magpies ahead when he turned home Lewis Caspall’s superb cross from the left, but after he was red-carded following an altercation with Sam Fisher, the Dron deservedly drew level on the counter-attack when following a Penzance corner, Rio Watson beat Mikey Flores.
The result meant Penzance had continued their unbeaten run to 11 matches, while Wendron went top of the table on goal difference from Newquay and Liskeard Athletic.
Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Liskeard thrashed Bodmin Town 9-2 at Lux Park.
A sizeable crowd of 181 was in attendance to see if Bodmin could repeat their FA Vase heroics against Lydney Town, but by the time Liskeard raced into a 6-1 lead at the break, that was that.
The dual-registered Ryan Richards helped himself to a hat-trick, while Dan Jennings and James Lorenz weren’t far behind with braces.
Jarrad Woods and Max Gilbert completed the home scoring, while Bodmin’s goals came via Joe Munday and Sam Eccleston.
Wadebridge Town earned a 1-0 success over visiting Millbrook at Bodieve Park with Matt Lloyd getting the winner in the first half.
Tuesday saw two games with Camelford and Sticker earning crucial home wins in the battle at the bottom.
Mark Gusterson’s hat-trick was added to by Kenan Nicholas as the Camels saw off Launceston 4-0, while Sticker moved off the bottom as they beat St Day 1-0 thanks to Jake Chafer’s second half effort.