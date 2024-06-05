By Roger Stephens
Challenge Pool match - Porthcawl Sharks v Looe and Liskeard League
ON MAY 31, Looe and Liskeard Pool League chairman Roger Stephens took a team to South Wales for a challenge match against hosts Porthcawl Sharks from the Bridgend and District Pool League.
Both teams play for the Roger Stephens Shield with a match scheduled on both Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.
The first match was played as best of 45 frames with five sets of nine and would be played under the hosts’ Blackball UK rules.
The second match played on the Sunday was a 36-framer four sets of nine played under International 8 Ball rules played by the visitors in their own league competition.
The visitors from Looe and Liskeard were outclassed in the first match going down 31-14.
They put up a fight in the first set going down by the odd frame at 5-4, but from there it went downhill as the Porthcawl Sharks flexed their muscles winning the next four sets by scores of 6-3, 5-4, 8-1 and 7-2.
The second match on the Sunday saw the Sharks continue their domination of the visitors winning 25-11 over four sets.
They started as they finished by taking the first two sets 6-3 and despite the Looe boys making a fight of it in the third losing 5-4, the Sharks showed their class wrapping the match up in style with a resounding 8-1 last set victory.
The match was played in a great spirit and everyone is looking forward to the return down on the Cornish coast next year.
Well done to all, special thanks to Hedd for her refereeing and organiser roles on the day.
Also, many thanks to Chris for the superb food laid on across the two days.