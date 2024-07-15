ECB Cornwall Premier League
Callington v Camborne
LIAM Lindsay’s superb 126 ensured Callington kept the pressure up on leaders Penzance as they thrashed struggling Camborne by 157 runs at Moores Park.
The diminutive South African left-hander’s innings was chanceless as he scored more than half of Cally’s 233-8.
He and opener Aidan Libby (27 off 48) added 60 before Libby picked out Stephen Richards at mid-on off Martin Jenkin.
Luke Brenton was bowled by Dan Stephens (67-2) before Lindsay and pro Graham Wagg (19 off 43) added 54 before Wagg was run out by Jordan Gatley.
Jamie Goldsworthy (2-44) dismissed Matt Shepherd (7) and James Brenton (3) cheaply to make it 141-5, but Lindsay was joined by Ollie Allsop (27) for a match-winning stand of 77 which was dominated by Lindsay.
He eventually went having struck five fours and seven sixes in his 144-ball knock which was ended when he was caught behind by Liam Weeks off Alfie MacDonald.
While that innings was magnificent, Camborne’s reply was anything but as the seam and swing of Ben Ellis and Aidan Libby reduced the Roskear club to 33-7.
It started okay as they reached 14-0 before Stephen Richards was lbw to Libby for four.
Jordan Harvey went via the same method to Ellis before Libby rearranged Jordan Gatley’s stumps and had Liam Weeks superbly stumped down the leg-side next ball by Joe White (23-4).
Libby struck in consecutive balls again with the score at 30 as he bowled Jamie Goldsworthy for nought before trapping Steve Kevern lbw for a golden duck.
Alfie MacDonald went at 33 to Ellis (2-28 off 10) before Libby was given a breather having taken 5-23 from six overs.
Partnerships of 21 and 19 kept Cally waiting a bit longer, but Harry Sawyers (2-2) cleaned up the tail as Camborne mustered just 76 all out.