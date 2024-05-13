ST PIRAN LEAGUE ROUND-UP
DIVISION TWO EAST
LIFTON have been promoted from Division Two East following a dramatic week.
They were handed three points by Calstock on Saturday which meant St Teath needed to see off Lanivet Inn in a double header.
Lanivet won the first game 5-3 which included a hat-trick from Liskeard’s prolific first team striker Dan Jennings, before the second contest ended 1-1.
It means St Teath, who have now ended their season, cannot finish in the top two.
Lifton are still likely to finish as runners-up to Pensilva who still had four games to play before last night’s game at Bodmin Town Reserves.
Pensilva had the weekend off but did win 3-0 at St Dennis Development in midweek with Sam Rogers and Charlie Coates (2) both on target.
They need a maximum of two points from a possible 12 to go up, and know that six will be enough for the title.
Disappointingly, there were four walkovers over the last week with bottom side St Merryn doing so twice.
They and St Minver Reserves look set to finish in the bottom two. St Minver lost 4-0 to their Dobwalls counterparts at home.
Other matches saw St Breward win 3-2 at Gorran in midweek before Gorran responded with a 6-2 thrashing of Bodmin Town Reserves.
Saltash United Thirds won 4-1 at St Dennis Development on Saturday after having to concede their midweek trip to Mevagissey.
DIVISION THREE EAST
LANREATH’S hopes of securing the runners-up spot behind Bude Town Reserves took a blow on Saturday as they were beaten by Gerrans and St Mawes United.
The two had met a week earlier in the Percy Stephens Cup which Gerrans won 1-0, but this time they scored five in an eight-goal thriller.
They led 3-1 at the break and went on to win comfortably with Charlie Nice’s hat-trick and a brace from Jordan Rogers to the fore.
Lanreath replied through Josef Fowler and Kevin Bunkum (2).
On Saturday, Week St Mary were handed a home walkover by Looe Town Reserves who had been beaten 5-2 at Liskeard Athletic Thirds in midweek, while North Petherwin Reserves were beaten 1-0 at their St Mawgan counterparts.
Gunnislake Reserves could still finish as high as fourth after they defeated visiting Grampound 2-1 which came via goals from Nicholas Bemen and Ollie Sheldon.
That result came hot on the heels of their superb 3-1 success over Lanreath in midweek which saw efforts from Jamie Court, Herbb Harding and Kieran Rich.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
THE season was completed last week with two matches.
In midweek, Lifton Reserves won 2-1 at their Lostwithiel counterparts with Ash Davies and Zak Mitchell the scorers, before Lifton were thrashed 7-0 by champions Tregony on Saturday.