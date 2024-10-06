By Peter Mutton
Liskeard darts leagues latest round-up
Liskeard Area Ladies League opening game results: Con Club 3 (C Crocker 140; L Hoskins 100) Dobwalls FC B 4 (J Keast 100, 140; Courtenay Mutton 140; Cara Mutton 140); Dobwalls FC C 2 (L Davey 110) Manor House 5 (L Coffin 121; L Gregory 134; K Devine 100, 101); JJ’s Bar 5 (N Nash 125; D Jefford 117; W Hardy 100; J Hardy 2x100, 111, 125, 140) Dobwalls FC A 2 (K Agar 114; E Bettison 100; S Waters 100); Liskeard RBL 2 (J Waters 2x100; K Markey 127; R Holland 102, 116) SC Roses 5 (M Whittingham 121; K Willcock 102).
Liskeard and District Darts League
THE closest match of last week was at JJ’s Bar where the home team beat league leaders MC Nuts 6-5.
The 180 registered this week was from British Legion’s Luke Thomas, while there were ton-plus finishes from Andy Yeomans (Sports Club – 114) and Matt Prinn (Legion B – 115).
The results were: JJ’s Bar 6 (K Latham 140; J Spargo 116; P Wright 100; Z Peel 3x100, 123, 140; K Fowler 5x100) MC Nuts 5 (J Harris 100, 125; A Stidwell 2x100, 117; A Cooper 100, 118, 2x140; R Pollard 109); British Legion 7 (Luke Thomas 100, 134, 140, 180; M Prinn 4x100, 115-finish, 120, 121; W Callaghan 3x100; M Hardy 2x100; J Kemp 2x100, 140) DFC Biffa 4 (T Hicks 100; K Chudleigh 100, 140; N Dunn 2x100, 121, 137; A Smith 140; P Willcocks 3x100, 120, 123; J Miles 100); Manor House 7 (B Jefford 100, 125; P Pateman 121, 133; L Coffin 100; C Earl 2x121; S Gregory 105, 120, 127) Sports Club 8 (K Griffin 100; B Deane 100, 125; A Yeomans 100, 114-finish, 120, 121, 125; D Paige 3x100).