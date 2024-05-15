WERRINGTON skipper Nick Lawson feels ‘a bit more consistency in our performances’ will give the Ladycross-based club a good chance of repeating last year’s top four finish in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Like all clubs across the county, the North Cornwall outfit have had a frustrating start to the season.
Their T20 Kernow Crash campaign was cancelled, while efforts to get a friendly in place before Saturday’s league opener at Helston, which they won by 68 runs, were in vain.
However they are in a good place, including plumping for a Sri Lankan professional in top-order batsman and leg-spinner, Thulina Dilshan.
As ever the ten-team Premier looks strong, and Lawson expects his side to improve in the coming weeks.
He said: “It’s been very frustrating not getting a friendly in, and Saturday at Helston was the first time anyone had batted in the middle since last September, and it was Thulina’s first hit in the UK.”
Werrington have a similar squad to last year.
Lawson said: “I was a bit disappointed to lose Keith Maynard back to Lewdown as I thought he had the potential to break into the first team on a regular basis over the next couple of years. He had something about him and some exciting skills, so it was a bit of a shame.
“On the incomings front we’ve brought in Ryan Pooley from Tintagel. He scored a hundred at Ladycross last year against our seconds which Mark Hodgson said was one of the best he had ever seen, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on.
“On the overseas front, the club have decided to go down a different route this year with a Sri Lankan pro as opposed to an Aussie or Kiwi (New Zealand) amateur.
“It’s great to have Thulina over in this country and you can already tell his quality.
“It’s a big decision by the club, and I guess the proof will be in the pudding, but the way he trains and goes about things is really good and he’s already working with Hugh Tomkinson on his leg-spin, so it all bodes well for us over the next four months.”
Lawson isn’t setting any expectations, but feels they are in good order to compete in a league where they are the only village club.
He said: “Again the league this year looks really competitive where everyone can beat each other, as shown by Redruth beating champions Wadebridge on Saturday.
“I think the league will be a strong one as a lot of clubs have some really good overseas players and also some former Minor Counties cricketers have moved to the area, so it should be interesting.
“Last year was a good season for us in finishing fourth, and it could quite easily have been third.
“If we can get a bit more consistency in our performances then we’ve certainly got the talent through the team to win more than we lose and that’ll see us in the top four or five again which is where we always want to be.
“As for the rest of the teams, the seconds have a new captain in Jason Seldon and will be aiming for a top half finish in Division Two after a frustrating year last year.
“The thirds will look to maintain their position in Division Three after going up last year, and the fourths as ever is about blooding the youngsters in Division Five.
“Our ladies section is also getting stronger by the week, and on Sunday they had their first softball match against Boconnoc and won.
“That’ll continue to grow so it’s an exciting time at the club.”