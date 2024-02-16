LAUNCESTON have signed St Blazey attacker Ryan Downing on a dual-registered basis for the rest of the season.
The 18-year-old has agreed to join Neil Price’s Clarets when his commitments at Blaise Park allow, a move which sees him represent his hometown club.
Downing was on the books of Plymouth Argyle as a youngster, and has already played for the likes of Camelford, Wadebridge Town and Liskeard.
A threat down the left, his pace and trickery will sure to be a big asset to Launceston as they look to finish the season in the top ten in SWPL Premier West.
Price told the Post: “Ryan has signed for us and is available for at least five games.
“I don’t normally do dual signings, but he’s a local lad and fits our policy with being a young player.
“He’s keen and wants to progress, and we can help him do that.
“He’s still only 18 and needs to enjoy his football, improve in a positive environment and then move up the leagues to fulfil his undoubted potential.”
The majority of the Launceston squad is now from the town or the surrounding areas, and that, plus six wins in their last seven games, means attendances have started to improve.
Price added: “I’m really pleased that local, young players are now considering us an option to both play and improve with.
“It’s what we set out to do, and it’s starting to happen.”
Price has also signed teenage full-back Ollie Northam from Bere Alston.
The former Watford defender added: “Ollie is a left-footed left-back who was 17 last month, and we have high hopes for him.
“I’m hopeful that he’ll appear for us in at least a couple of games before the end of the season.”