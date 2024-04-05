LAUNCESTON have named their side for tomorrow’s final league game of the season against Ivybridge (3pm).
The All Blacks know they will finish fifth in Regional One South West regardless of what happens against their Devon opponents, but will hope to fine-tune their skills for their Papa Johns Community Cup opener at Barnstaple next Saturday.
Ivybridge have had a transitional season under new coach Davy McGregor, but have improved in the second half of the season to ensure Step Five rugby again next term at Cross-in-Hand.
The Greens have struggled with injuries and availability, and before their 40-25 defeat at relegated Weston-super-Mare in their last outing, but had won six of their previous ten games, including a superb 46-19 success over third-placed Chew Valley.
What side they will bring to Polson Bridge remains to be seen, but they do have the ability to score points and have the best record in attack of the bottom five.
Launceston have 12 wins and nine defeats to their name, and will hope for a repeat of their excellent performance in their 44-5 thrashing of Exmouth 13 days ago.
They name the same team from that game with first choice loosehead-prop Ethan Pearce-Cowley and influential number eight Brandon Rowley only fit enough for the bench.
Jack Statton is preferred to Archie Dinnis for the final place amongst the replacements with scrum-half Adam Collings left out after missing their previous outing.
LAUNCESTON v Ivybridge: James Tucker, Ollie Bebbington, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Jamie Chapman, Todd Crofts, Tom Sandercock (capt); Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Albert Horne, Tom Bottoms, George Bone, Charlie Tummon. Replacements: Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Brandon Rowley, Jack Statton.
Other Regional One South West fixtures: Lydney v Exmouth, Matson v Devonport Services, Okehampton v Chew Valley, St Austell v Brixham, Weston-super-Mare v Barnstaple.