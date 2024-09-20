LAUNCESTON have made two changes for tomorrow’s early season top of the table clash with Exmouth at Polson Bridge.
Outside-centre Ben Bryant is available again having missed last Saturday’s 53-21 success at Chew Valley, and his inclusion means they revert to the back line for their opening day success over Brixham.
Argentinian playmaker Jose Luis Juarez moves from 13 to full-back while Ollie Bebbington – who has already bagged four tries this season – is back in his usual position on the wing.
Up front, Alex Bartlett is chosen at tighthead-prop in place of Charlie Short who joins Ethan Pearce-Cowley amongst the replacements.
Exmouth also arrive in North Cornwall with two wins from two.
The Cockles beat neighbours Sidmouth on matchday one before seeing off visiting Royal Wootton Bassett last Saturday.
They are coached by former Launceston centre Steve Perry and are a well-established side at Step Five.
LAUNCESTON: Jose Luis Juarez, Zerran Hammond, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacments: Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Charlie Short, Billy Martin.
Launceston Seconds – better known as the Castles – also have two wins from two, albeit one was a walkover from Lankelly-Fowey last weekend.
They are on their travels to take on Truro Seconds, one of a number of new teams admitted to the league.
Coach Mike Haines has plenty of options to call upon with the likes of lock Leion Cole, fly-half Adam Collings and number eight Seb Cox all having played a much better standard.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES: Mitch Acres, Dale Johnson, Ollie Tomkies, Rich Jasper, Cohen Larson, Adam Collings; Cory Sillifant; Ollie Martin (capt), Isaac Blencowe, Callum Johns, Ben Greene, Leion Cole, Fin Stiles, Ollie Redwood, Seb Cox. Replacements: Simon Burden, Tom Walton, Chris Hall, Pete Bebbington, Kuda Chisango, Mark Knight.
THE ladies were promoted last season up to Women’s NC 1 South West (West), and after seeing off Newton Abbot 65-0 in their opener, they will be full of confidence for Sunday’s trip to Plymstock Albion Oaks (2.30pm).
The Devonians started with an 86-3 hammering at Hornets, but first game results can often be deceiving.
They will likely be far stronger at Horsham Platying Fields, but Launceston will back themselves to make it ten points from ten in the higher division.
LAUNCESTON LADIES: Chloe Samways, Rachel Hicks, Madi Vine, Meg Tucker, Lauren Carlyon, Joey Bartlett, Amy Warman; Mel Ruby, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold, Avril Crabb, Holly Williams, Vicki Doidge, Abbie Smith. Replacements: Libbie Cole, Bryony Eddy, Abbie Taylor.
The Colts were due to entertain their Newquay counterparts at Polson Bridge this evening, but the visitors have had to concede due to a shortage of players.