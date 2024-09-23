REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 26 Exmouth 37
LAUNCESTON’S unbeaten start to the season came to an end on Saturday as a clinical Exmouth left Polson Bridge with maximum points.
A fascinating encounter saw the visitors take the lead just before half-time, a position they never seriously looked like giving up in the second half.
The CABs, who brought in prop Alex Bartlett and centre Ben Bryant in place of Charlie Short and James Redwood, kicked off playing towards the river, and were 5-0 up after a couple of minutes.
A five-metre lineout was driven across the field to open up the blindside and Cam Fogden smartly put Ollie Bebbington away for a dive in the corner.
However, straight from the restart, a misplaced pass, on the edge of the CABs 22, fell into full-back Jake Inglis’ hands for 5-5.
Launceston’s cause throughout wasn’t helped by a staggering 11 turnovers in total, and this allowed the Devonians to have crucial breathers and control the pace as they wanted.
The Cockles also had the dominance in the scrum and won the majority of the collisions.
A couple of penalties from fly-half Lewis Tose for a high tackle and not releasing enabled Exmouth to take a 11-5 lead, but home side then hit back on 35 minutes.
A lovely Jose Luis Juarez break set up a five-metre scrum for the CABs. The ball was recycled in field and Bebbington was on hand again to pick up from close range and bag his sixth try in three games. George Hillson added the extras for 12-11.
The lead was short-lived as an Exmouth chaser beat Lloyd Duke in the air and got held within five metres. A few phases later and the pressure eventually told, with the ball reaching winger Adam Watts to score in the corner. Tose converted for 16-12.
After asking for an increase in tempo, it was Exmouth who were given a helping hand when Charlie Short was yellow-carded for a high tackle.
Despite some impressive defence, number eight Dave Bargent picked up from the base of a scrum and increased the lead to 23-12.
The CABS then hit back on the hour. A series of flowing moves, penalties and phases resulted in Duke scoring by the posts (19-23).
However, the self-destruct button was pressed again and another misplaced pass off kick-off, gave Exmouth easy ball to centre Oli Cave and another seven points to return their lead to 11 points (19-30).
More CABs pressure and a full compliment of players led to home man of the match Juarez cutting a lovely line on the edge of the Exmouth 22 and the lead was cut to four points with 15 minutes to go.
A yellow card for Bargent resulted in the CABs having a five-metre lineout, but it wasn't taken and Exmouth were able to clear and get into the home 22.
A resultant Exmouth lineout eventually landed in full-back Jake Inglis’ hands and he somehow danced his way across the pitch and back to score and extend the lead to 37-26.
For the final ten minutes the CABs pressed to close the gap, but combination of smart play by the visitors and sloppy set-piece by the CABs ensured that the scoreline finished deservedly in Exmouth’s favour.
LAUNCESTON: Jose Luis Juarez, Zerran Hammond, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Charlie Short, Billy Martin.
Tries: Bebbington (2), Duke, Juarez; Convs: Hillson (3); Pens: N/A.
Launceston man of the match: Jose Luis Juarez.