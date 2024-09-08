REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 38 Brixham 31
DEBUTANT winger Zerran Hammond scored twice as Launceston ended their Brixham hoodoo by winning an 11-try opening day thriller at Polson Bridge.
Launceston joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren gave starts to four of their new summer signings in flanker Dom Ellery, scrum-half George Hillson, winger Zerran Hammond and full-back Jose Luis Juarez as they seeked a first victory over the Fishermen since returning to Step Five back in 2019.
The visitors, who finished fourth last term, one place above Launceston, started the better and after winning a couple of penalties, Jordan Watson exploited a gap to score. Mitch Pinkus’ kick went wide.
The CABs have shown, over the course of the pre-season games, how much they have developed and hit back on 11 minutes.
Juarez collected his own chip and chase and offloaded to Ben Bryant. The ball was shipped quickly on and Hammond powered over for his first score. Hillson, kicking in the absence of the injured James Tucker, converted from the touchline for 7-5.
The game was physical and abrasive and referee, Ollie Parsons, warned both captains about their focus. A few minutes later, lock Dan Goldsmith infringed at the lineout and was sin-binned.
Brixham took advantage on 25 minutes as inside-centre Ricky Workman powered through a gap to score. Pinkus added the extras (7-12).
By the half hour mark the hosts were level. A training pitch move was executed to perfection as Juarez cut a line, drew three defenders and put a perfect pass to Bebbington for his first score.
By now Brixham had Jason Capaldi in the bin and the CABs were now starting to play and cause issues in most areas, with the scrum solid and lineout virtually faultless.
Launceston’s defence was on top form, forcing the Fishermen to play a kicking game. One loose kick from Pinkus on 38 minutes gave Hammond the opportunity to show his power and pace as he raced down the wing for a superb score from his own ten-metre line.
Launceston retained possession and carried with really intent with props Mitch Hawken and Charlie Short outstanding, and in the final play, a five-metre lineout ended up with Hawken helping Brandon Rowley to drive over and extend the half-time lead to 26-12.
The rain was also getting heavier, which was making handling more difficult, and making the lead even more precious.
Brixham struck first in the second half through Capaldi, but Launceston got their fifth try when a turnover ball was neatly volleyed to Cam Fogden from Levent Bulut, and after a few passes, Bebbington dived over in the corner for 31-19.
Brixham were now chasing the game and made the CABs defence really work.
The introduction of prop Ethan Pearce-Crowley and flanker Lloyd Duke helped make the scrum an uncomfortable time for the Devonians, and a series of penalty scrums resulted in Hillson picking up the ball and diving over to make it 38-19 with 15 minutes to go.
The CABs were now looking to go for the kill, but started to get on the wrong side of Mr Parsons. Brixham were able to take advantage as late tries from Tommie Drennan and Joel Ashworth secured a couple of bonus points.
LAUNCESTON: Jose Luis Juarez, Zerran Hammond, Ben Bryant, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Alex Bartlett, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Lloyd Duke, Cohen Larson.
Tries: Hammond (2), Bebbington (2), Rowley, Hillson; Convs: Hillson (4); Pens: N/A.
Launceston man of the match: Zerran Hammond/Ollie Bebbington.