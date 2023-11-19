LAUNCESTON’S unbeaten away record in Regional One South West was ended yesterday as second-placed Devonport Services eventually ran out 28-18 winners at The Rectory.
A try from Ben Bryant and Dan Pearce’s penalty made it 8-8 at the break, and with seven minutes to go there was still nothing to separate the two teams with Pearce’s penalty and converted try making it 18-18.
But Matt Neyle’s penalty coupled with Freddie Davies’ score in injury-time, gave the Plymouth club the five points and in the process, ensured the Cornishmen had nothing to show for their efforts.
See this week’s paper for David Sillifant’s full report, plus the thoughts of Launceston joint head coach Ian Goldsmith.