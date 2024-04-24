By David Harrison
SWPL PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Launceston 1 Callington Town 2
THE effects of playing five draining games in 11 days looked to be catching up with Launceston when they delivered a lifeless performance against Callington at Pennygillam on Tuesday evening.
Manager Neil Price was able to name a strong side following the last gasp 3-3 draw at Dobwalls on Saturday, but too many of his Clarets team were below their best.
Callington had lost to title-chasing Liskeard last Friday but are enjoying a decent season.
Launceston made the best possible start when an eighth minute Mike Steele free-kick was touched home by top scorer Andy Watkins for his 11th goal of an increasingly productive season.
However the Clarets failed to build on that positive opening with warning signs all too apparent. Dangerous frontman Lee Robinson shot narrowly wide and Lewis Slade had to react sharply to deny Fin Skews.
So it was no surprise when Skews levelled the scores from close range in the 20th minute, following good work by Robinson.
The game developed into a scrappy affair, mostly played out in midfield. Lewis Young, Jaden Wood and Denham Guild had chances for Launceston but the better opportunities fell to the visitors.
From 1-1 at the break, the second half continued in a similar vein.
Wood saw a 22-yard free-kick well saved by Callington keeper Jamie Montgomery but it was Robinson who put the visitors in front on the hour, finishing sharply from close range.
Manager Price introduced four substitutes during the second half as his side looked for a spark to unlock the Callington defence, but both sides were unable to make any further breakthrough and neither keeper was seriously tested.
LAUNCESTON: Lewis Slade; Mark Wilson, Jude Jago, Archie Wall, Declan Woodgate; Reece Hendrickson; Lewis Young, Jaden Wood, Mike Steele, Denham Guild; Andy Watkins. Subs: Jacob Ham, Liam Raglan, Ben Harrison, Dan Clifton, Josh Harris.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jamie Montgomery; Josh Angel-Craven, Rhys Lindsell, Connor Pritchard, Ben Langton, Harry Southcott, Jamie Rowlands, Frazer Ferris, Lee Robinson, Kieran Prescott, Fin Skews. Subs: Lee Dare, Joe Wakenshaw, Fin Newman, Dean Southcott, Jack Ssengendo.
Men of the match: Launceston - Jude Jago; Callington Town - Lee Robinson.