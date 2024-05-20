ST PIRAN LEAGUE DIVISION ONE EAST LATEST ROUND-UP
FOXHOLE Stars withheld a superb effort from St Minver to win the title on goal difference on Saturday.
Going into the week, St Minver knew they must win at Boscastle and Torpoint Athletic Thirds and hope for a slip-up when the Stars met fourth-placed Kilkhampton on Saturday.
However, the home side kept their cool to record an emphatic 4-0 success and take title despite both sides finishing on 82 points from 28 games.
St Minver first headed up the coast to Boscastle and won a bonkers match 8-4.
They led 5-2 at the break before closing it out in the second half.
Although Boscastle scored through Rob Heal, Jordan Blanchard, Jake Dickinson and Josh Insley, Elliot Dunnett’s four goals plus efforts from Toby Eddison, Ed Green and Josh Caddy (2) were enough.
St Minver had less than 48 overs before they made the long trip down to Torpoint knowing they could ill-afford any mistakes.
They just about got the job done as Jordan Stone’s 78th minute goal won it.
Earlier, Torpoint when in front through Elliott Crawford before Elliot Dunnett replied five minutes before half-time.
That meant anything but a Foxhole win would do on Saturday, but they eased past a Kilk side that had already played twice in the week.
Benn Bould (2), Connor Paine and Chris Kilbey were on target in front of a three-figure crowd of 105.
Kilk had beaten Wadebridge Town Reserves 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to goals from Matt Jones and Gary Clarke, while Thursday’s outing saw them lose a seven-goal thriller at St Blazey Reserves.
Clarke, Jason Heard and Jay Needham were on target but they were trumpeed by Harry Hambly, Harley Deads and George Newton (2).
Kilk finished with nine men after red cards to Jason Heard and Harry Nancekivell.
It means St Blazey will leapfrog Kilk into fourth with a draw from their final game while Nanpean will finish third if they win at Boscastle on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the division last Tuesday, Roche eased to a 7-0 success at St Columb Major who finished bottom, while St Blazey drew 1-1 at St Newlyn East and Torpoint Athletic Thirds thrashed St Stephen 5-1 away from home.
The Point scorers were Aaron Cullerton (2), Edward Clarke, Ryan Warren and Darren Hicks, while St Stephen replied through Connor Cooke.
Boscastle bounced back on Thursday night from their mauling by St Minver by defeating fellow North Cornwall rivals Wadebridge Town at Bodieve Park.
Jake Dickinson scored in each half, while Camelford duo Josh Insley and Mark Gusterson also chipped in.
Bodmin Town’s Tom McLachlan got Wadebridge’s goal.
Boscastle’s crazy week continued on Saturday as they welcomed second bottom Looe Town to Forrabury Park.
Missing the likes of goalkeeper Nick Lawson and Jordan Blanchard and Matt Jolliffe to cricket, it meant manager Robin Haddy had to go in goal, although it didn’t stop them leading 3-1 at the break with Mark Gusterson and Josh Insley (2) on the scoresheet.
However the Sharks bit back after the break with Aubrey Boxall helping himself to a hat-trick.
Reece Willmott made it 3-3 before Sam Haddy put Castle back in front.
But Boxall’s third of the day on 74 minutes ensured Looe went home with a point.
Liskeard Athletic Reserves rounded off their season with a 4-1 victory over their Wadebridge Town counterparts at Lux Park.
Liskeard led 2-0 at the break through Ben Collins and Tre Hansford, and although Zack O’Connor pulled one back after the break, goals in the final ten minutes from Ryan Downing and Gary Carpenter ensured victory.