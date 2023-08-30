St Just – St Just 293-7 (N Curnow 69, D Angove 56, M Waller 52, P Nicholas 33, G May 22; R Brownfield 21no; A Hodgson 3-45, S Willis 2-54), Werrington 214 (M Gribble 89, J Moon 34, S Willis 26, A Hodgson 25, S Hockin 21; E May 4-45, M Waller 3-26, J Ralph 2-42). St Just (20) beat Werrington (8) by 79 runs.