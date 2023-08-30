Saturday, August 26
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Redruth 119 (H Sawyers 3-24, B Ellis 3-34, B Alford 2-25), Callington 120-4 (L Lindsay 39, G Wagg 39; E Whiteford 2-36). Callington (19) beat Redruth (3) by six wickets.
Hayle – Helston 84 (R Leathley 26, M Jenkin 21; M Jacka 5-14, T Sharp 2-17), Hayle 85-1 (S Mycock 42no). Hayle (19) beat Helston (0) by nine wickets.
Penzance – Wadebridge 206-7 (46) (M Robins 75, M Butler 66; G Smith 2-35, S Keene 2-44, A Libby 2-47), Penzance 155 (B Seabrook 45; C Wilson 6-42, E Dunnett 3-21). Wadebridge (20) beat Penzance (6) by 57 runs (DLS Method). Target 213 in 46 overs.
St Austell – Camborne 115 -7 (33) (S Kevern 54no, D Kritzinger 21; A Snowdon 3-18), St Austell 79 (A Bone 27; J MacDonald 4-10, A MacDonald 3-16, L Goldsworthy 2-9). Camborne (16) beat St Austell (3) by 38 runs (DLS Method). Target 118 in 33 overs.
St Just – St Just 293-7 (N Curnow 69, D Angove 56, M Waller 52, P Nicholas 33, G May 22; R Brownfield 21no; A Hodgson 3-45, S Willis 2-54), Werrington 214 (M Gribble 89, J Moon 34, S Willis 26, A Hodgson 25, S Hockin 21; E May 4-45, M Waller 3-26, J Ralph 2-42). St Just (20) beat Werrington (8) by 79 runs.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Falmouth – Falmouth 226-8 (M Van Biljon 110, S Churcher 34, J Tomlinson 29; D Proctor 3-47, C Terrill 2-33), Beacon 180-7 (Jordan Thomas 68, Jack Thomas 51; M Van Biljon 3-33, B Meek 2-32). Falmouth (18) beat Beacon (8) by 46 runs in a match reduced to 47 overs following a delayed start.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 91 (D Hoskings 21; A Price 9-6-7-3, F Bose 2-16, J Brierley 2-31), Truro 83-6 (C Kent 28; T Fox-Dean 2-25). Truro (17) beat Grampound Road (3) by four wickets (DLS Method). Target 80 in 36 overs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 113 (B Attfield 30, J Trethewey 29, S Benney 25; O Green 4-33, M Trudgeon 2-31, R Clark 2-34), Roche 114-1 (J Williams 59no, D Robotham 38no). Roche (20) beat Lanhydrock (1) by nine wickets.
Mullion – Mullion 198-9 (J Wheatley 39, M Turner 38, J Edgar 25, R Pascoe 25, M Davies 23; D Nicholls 4-29, C Treloar 3-57), Paul 124 (C Goldsworthy 28, K Collins 21, W Trenoweth 20; J Hearn 4-17, M Walker 2-21, R Pascoe 2-26.). Mullion (19) beat Paul (5) by 74 runs.
Redruth – Newquay 255-7 (G Stone 82, extras 45, R Peter-Budge 55, M Harding 31; J Hambly 3-38), Redruth 109 (A Faull 20no; N Slack 2-6, J Howarth 2-10, R Burton 2-21, H Willmott 2-27). Newquay (20) beat Redruth (4) by 146 runs.
St Erme – Penzance 58 (K Van Rooyen 5-10, J Moses 2-2, A Medlin 2-9), St Erme 59-0 (K Van Rooyen 52no). St Erme (20) beat Penzance (0) by ten wickets.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Luckett – Callington 253-4 (T May 91no, Rich Brown 54, P Tancock 35, N Parker 23; A Hoskin 2-51), Luckett 216 (A Berry 61, A Hoskin 59; R Hodge 4-22, S Whatley 4-48). Callington (20) beat Luckett (7) by 37 runs.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 121 (A Warne 24; T Rosevear 2-13, C Harris 2-31, Q Jamal 2-33), St Austell 122-3 (R Bate 53no, James Carter 30). St Austell (20) beat South Petherwin (4) by seven wickets.
St Blazey – St Blazey 152 (Adam Thomas 54, P Carne 37no, D Kendall 23; H Poggenpoel 4-22, R Mitchell 3-22, J Greening 2-30), Holsworthy 156-6 (J May 50, R Walter 30no, J Greening 20; Andrew Thomas 2-29, Adam Thomas 2-29). Holsworthy (20) beat St Blazey (6) by four wickets in a match reduced to 43 overs.
St Minver – St Minver 200-9 (A Gill 48, extras 45, A Ash 20; B Caddy 3-14; H Vipond-Western 3-38, D Rundle 2-57), Menheniot-Looe 71 (P Nance 34no; A Gill 4-20, H Jones 2-1). St Minver (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (5) by 129 runs.
Wadebridge – Tintagel 174 (M Jolliffe 72, A Pooley 61; T Clarke 5-14, J Beare 3-36), Wadebridge 175-7 (T Wood 39no, M Gordon 38, T Clarke 31no; D Jn Baptiste 6-32). Wadebridge (20) beat Tintagel (7) by three wickets.
Werrington – Werrington 175-4 (R May 90no, Z Zambuni 32no), Bude 177-5 (extras 65, M Williams 51no, M Whitefield 32; J Adams 2-23, K Maynard 2-39). Bude (17) beat Werrington (4) by five wickets.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc – Boconnoc 146-7 (J Niblett 50, J Sleep 30, P Crocker 24; M Bray 3-24), Ladock 146-8 (A Ridd 38, A Wakeley 29, M Bray 25; J Niblett 2-17, J Thurston 2-26, C Taylor 2-36). Boconnoc (14) tied with Ladock (14).
Landulph – Callington 178 (M Smith 40, S Husain 39, extras 34, S Ham 20; H Matthews 3-56, M Rowe 2-13, O Morcom 2-24), Grampound Road 178 (S Matthews 54, H Matthews 53, extras 35; J Wilkinson 3-17, O Barnes 3-33, A Robinson 2-16, D Bolland 2-34). Callington (15) tied with Grampound Road (15).
Newquay – Newquay 195-7 (S Millatt 47, extras 42, R Morgans 33; J Roberts 2-25, R Westley 2-39), Saltash St Stephens 199-7 (L Marsh 68, S Yeo 31, D Snowdon 25; T Marks 2-9, L Penrose 2-20). Saltash St Stephens (18) beat Newquay (7) by three wickets.
Roche – Roche 211-6 (L Burr 69, G Oakley 62, extras 30, J Connop 22; J Higman 2-32), St Austell 176 (J Baker 55, R Bennetts 29, T Clarke 20, J Mallet 20; P Trethewey 4-23, R Trethewey 3-21, T Trudgeon 2-40). Roche (20) beat St Austell (7) in a match reduced to 40 overs.
St Neot – Pencarrow 134 (P Williams 39, extras 30, J Carter 20; T Dean 4-24, T Moss 2-19), St Neot 135-4 (J Kent 50, M Drown 30no). St Neot (20) beat Pencarrow (5) by six wickets.
Tideford – Tideford 191-9 (extras 45, D Lockett 36no, F Basterfield 35, C Bennett 25no, A Luiten 20; D Cox 3-34, R Hodge 3-24), Launceston 190 (D Tilley 76, extras 38, J Staig 30, J Dawe 24; D Lockett 3-35, F Basterfield 2-23, C Bennett 2-31, M Burnett 2-38). Tideford (19) beat Launceston (8) by one run.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Bugle – Grampound Road 216-4 (P Davey 83, T Senior 54no, J Watt 46; S Couchman 2-49), Bugle 88 (G Kennett 18; L Baldwin 3-12, J Watt 2-31, P Lund 2-31). Grampound Road (20) beat Bugle (4) by 128 runs.
Launceston – Launceston 116 (M Davey 30, P Spry 24; S Hoad 2-10, A Rich 2-10, S Holdsworth 2-20, T Halloran 2-23), Buckland Monachorum 115-9 (J Maunder 57; M Davey 4-28, P West 3-25). Launceston (16) beat Buckland Monachorum (7) by one run in a match reduced to 38 overs.
Menheniot-Looe – Liskeard 170-7 (A Cobb 100, A Ware 37; S Kidd 3-27), Menheniot-Looe 170 (M Rundle 31, S Kidd 21, G Francis 21; M Mote 2-21, A Cobb 2-39, A Ware 4-34). Menheniot-Looe (14) tied with Liskeard (16).
St Stephen – St Stephen 261-3 (T Hooper 84no, J Harvey 78no, W Lutey 51, O Martin 24), St Blazey 223-9 (E Felton 43, extras 40, A Best 40, G Taylor 29, S Gilks 28, C Lock 23; O Martin 2-18, J Harvey 3-38). St Stephen (19) beat St Blazey (6) by 38 runs.
Pencarrow – St Minver 142 (M Gilbert 56, M Turner 38; S Gunner 5-23, A Tinker 2-11, H Tinker 2-25), Wadebridge 76 (S Gunner 20; M Turner 5-14, N Hocking 3-14). St Minver (18) beat Wadebridge (6) by 66 runs.
Werrington – Lanhydrock 164-3 (Josh Taylor 40no, F Walton 32, L Buckland 29, M Trudgeon 22no; I Searle 2-41), Werrington 165-5 (P Miller 60, I Searle 42; H Brown 2-23, L Buckland 2-54). Werrington (16) beat Lanhydrock (6) by five wickets.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Duloe 180 (T Turpin 46, M Julian 32, A Conway 28; Mike Taylor 6-41), Bude 120-7 (J Miles 31, Michael Taylor 23; S Massey 3-19). Duloe (19) beat Bude (8) by 60 runs.
Foxhole – South Petherwin 72-3 v Foxhole. Match abandoned; Foxhole (7), South Petherwin (7).
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 185-9 (H Sharp 55, B Hutchings 44, L Piper 27; S Smeeth 5-23), Werrington 134-8 (N Dennis 26, K Moore 21; T Leveson 3-17, A Lovejoy 2-28). Holsworthy (18) beat Werrington (7) by 51 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 202 (T Backway 38, N Ismail 36, F Ismail 34, E Sefton 30; S Hayes 3-65, S Rowe 3-44, J Brice 2-38), St Neot 67 (K Marks 22; H Kaaber 6-18, N Christian 2-19). Newquay (20) beat St Neot (6) by 135 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 74 (M Bennetts 17; T Eccleston 2-6, M Neville 2-12, T Pritchard 2-15, D Bevan 2-16), Roche 75-4 (F Kertai 20). Roche (19) beat St Austell (3) by six wickets.
Tintagel – Tintagel v Gunnislake. Match cancelled; six points each.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Bodmin College – Boconnoc 133-8 (C Hampton-Stone 31, M Jenkins 21; G Smith 3-12, A Cousens 2-27, J Hawke 2-34), Lanhydrock 93 (J Hawke 19; R Howe 7-25). Boconnoc (18) beat Lanhydrock (6) by 40 runs.
Duloe – Menheniot-Looe 100 (P Shepley 42; J Fry 4-21, D Hearle 2-25), Tideford 97 (extras 31, D Holland 26; P O’Connell 4-18, Y Rundle 3-19), J Bell 2-8). Menheniot-Looe (17) beat Tideford (7) by three runs.
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 205-5 (D Nobes 99, extras 31), Launceston 197 (K Worth 90, M Vanstone 45; C Iles-Wright 3-39, M Martin 3-57, J Daniel 2-47). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat Launceston (6) by eight runs.
Sunday, August 27
Eden Motorhomes Division Two T20 Cup Finals Day at Redruth CC:
Semi-Final (1) – Wadebridge II 136-6 (20) (P Menhinick 34, M Gordon 32, T Clarke 21no; J Jenkin 4-20) lost to Helston II 42-4 (6) (J Jenkin 14; three run outs) by six wickets. Target 42 in 6 overs (Avg Run Rate).
Semi-Final (2) – Holsworthy 110-5 (H Poggenpoel 40, M Shepherd 27, R Walter 26no; Ty Murrell 2-14) beat Perranporth 67 (T Woolston 18; H Poggenpoel 4-0-9-6, R Mitchell 2-17) by 43 runs in a match reduced to 19 overs.
Final – Helston II 100 (T Mitchell 32; R Mitchell 2-13, J Greening 2-17, M Shepherd 2-17) lost to Holsworthy 103-2 (15.4) (H Poggenpoel 62no, J Presswell 21no) by eight wickets.
Player of the Final – Herschelle Poggenpoel.
Monday, August 28
DIVISION THREE EAST
Ladock – St Austell 164 (R Bennetts 66, J Mallet 28no; A Ridd 6.3-2-9-6), Ladock 167-2 (A Ridd 89no, Rich Bray 25, M Bray 21no; A Fosten 2-20). Ladock (20) beat St Austell (5) by eight wickets.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 236-5 (S Jordan 65no, M Wright 48, M Perrett 37; S Gunner 2-27), Wadebridge 151-9 (S Gunner 67, L Stewart 40; R Cowley 4-10, S Jordan 2-29, M Perrett 2-38). Menheniot-Looe (19) beat Wadebridge (5) by 85 runs.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Duloe – Duloe 252-8, Roche 76. Duloe (20) beat Roche (5) by 176 runs to win the division.
Gunnislake – Newquay 201 (J Keiller 47, T Backway 41, S Millatt 28, N Ismail 26; D Thirupuvanarajah 4-41, M Everett 2-37), Gunnislake 141 (P Skerritt 42, S Lees 38, S Beare 24; H Kaaber 3-23, U Tariq 2-15). Newquay (20) beat Gunnislake (8) by 60 runs.
Tintagel – Tintagel 162 (J Fry 32, J Blanchard 27, J Insley 22; H Sharp 3-48, B Hutchings 2-38, Holsworthy 163-6 (L Piper 62no, R Smith 32no, D Furse 23; J Fry 3-31, D Lane 2-30). Holsworthy (20) beat Tintagel (7) by four wickets.