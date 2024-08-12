By Gareth Davies
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE (ROUND 20)
Cornwall 26 Hunslet 33
CORNWALL snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as Hunslet left it late to secure victory in the Duchy.
After an impressive showing in the final 30 minutes against Rochdale six days previous, this match followed a similar pattern for Mike Abbott’s Choughs.
Although they weren’t as far behind on the scoreboard, compared to last Sunday, Hunslet, like Rochdale were still in command with 30 minutes to go.
But the hosts, through tries from Nathan Cullen and Callum Abbott, overturned a 10-point deficit to tie things up at 26-26 with seven minutes to go.
Crucially for Cornwall, Cameron Brown, the side’s outstanding Australian full-back, missed the goal attempt for Callum Abbott’s second of the afternoon and it remained all-square.
The Choughs then invited pressure on their own line and Matty Beherell became the first opposing player to land a field goal against Cornwall, when he slotted over three minutes from time.
And salt was then rubbed into home wounds when veteran forward Michael Knowles crashed over under the posts as the siren neared. Beherell goaled from bang in front and Hunslet had snuck home by just six points.
Before the late drama, Hunslet opened the scoring after nine minutes through Jack Render, after the visitors peppered the home line.
Beherell couldn’t add the extra two points and almost from the restart, Cornwall managed to get the ball back. Maltese international Kaine Dimech thought he had scored but he was ruled just short and with the ball spread out wide, Callum Abbott scored for a second consecutive home match.
Like Hunslet’s opener, Callum Abbott’s went unconverted before Render crossed again just shy of the 20-minute mark.
Luke Collins was then sent to the bin for a late hit and Hunslet took full advantage as George Flanaghan dabbed through and picked up his own kick to score. Beherell did find his kicking boots and Hunslet had gained a real foothold in proceedings.
But Cornwall have shown real signs of improvement in the past few matches and instead of folding, they scored next. Centre Aaron Small cut a brilliant line to score his first try for the Choughs and Brown nailed a brilliant goal from the sideline.
Collins then returned from his sabbatical only to go back where he came from two minutes before the break for a tip-tackle.
Despite being a man down, Cornwall drew first blood in the second stanza with the try of the game. A sweeping team move from deep saw Brown break clear and Small finished for his second. Brown’s extra two points nudged Cornwall in front.
However, two tries back-to-back from Flangan and Cam Berry, both of which were improved upon by Beherell, gave Hunslet a double-digit advantage.
Hopes of a home comeback were raised through Matt Fletcher’s sin binning for a swinging arm on Brown and whilst a man light, Hunslet should have conceded. Centre Tom Ashton, a former Parksider himself, just couldn’t gather a kick through cleanly.
Undeterred, Cornwall rallied as Cullen crashed onto a short ball to score and Callum Abbott finished well from an Adam Rusling kick.
Hunslet were creaking at this point but thanks to Beherell and then Knowles, they managed to sneak home, but only just.
CORNWALL: Brown: Abbott, Small, Ashton, Aaronson, Black, Rusling, Dimech, Collins, Ross, Cullen, Weetman, Bateman. Interchanges (all used): Lloyd, Trerise, Gill, Conroy.
Tries: Abbott (11,72), Small (33,41), Cullen (67); Goals: Brown 3/5; Sinbin: Collins (23) – late hit, Collins (38) – tip-tackle.
HUNSLET: Flanagan, Turner, Watson, Ferreira, Render, Paga, Beharrell, Hallas, Whitmore, O’Halloran, Syme, Knowles. Interchanges: (all used): Berry, Carr, Coventry, Rhodes.