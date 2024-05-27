By Bill Hooper at Veritus Park, Taunton
GILL BURNS CUP DIVISION TWO POOL TWO
Somerset Women 0 Cornwall Women 86
BUDE’S Tia Larson scored five tries as Cornwall put in a clinically merciless display against a plucky Somerset side whom to their credit never gave up and battled gamely to the final whistle.
Cornwall knew they had to match Hampshire’s result against Somerset to give them a chance of advancing to the semi-finals, the answer to which remains unclear at the present time as confirmation is required from the RFU.
Cornwall got off to a great start when Launceston centre Abigail Smith crossed for the first try to settle any nerves with Georgia Hall banging over the first of her seven successful conversions.
The play was a joy to watch, the passing was crisp and precise whist the forwards bossed the breakdown and lineout.
Hall sliced through the Somerset to score Cornwall’s second before full-back Tia Larson scored the first of her five tries in the game.
Larson’s play was top draw throughout, her strength and subtle change of movement opened up space for her as she cut the Somerset defence to shreds.
Amongst the forwards, skipper Megan Arnold led by example, whilst Lizzie Langdon, Rosie Ninnis and Roberta Smith-Scotland caught the eye. Mention too for the front row with both props Caitlin Eddy and Zeta Penrose putting in some strong drives as did Kim Upcott when she came on in the second half.
Caitlin Milliken ensured some great lineout ball for the backs to work with.
One player who also deserves particular praise was fly-half Megan Okey, her distribution was quick and accurate, with confidence to make that break when it was on, she fully deserved her try late on which she also converted.
Abigail Smith completed her hat-trick of tries with winger Millie Chaston scoring a brace as did Hall and Lisa Allin also dotting down. Heroes all from 1 to 22, they all played a part in a record win for Cornwall Women.
After the game a very happy and proud coach Jo Holden gave her thoughts. “What a game! We asked the girls to give us their all for the full 80, we had to run up as big a score as possible to give us a chance of making the semi-finals.
“One of the great bonuses this season is the depth we have within the squad, we had a few players out injured or unavailable and the players coming in have maintained the level we have been playing at. This is exactly what we have been working to achieve the past couple of seasons. As an example Abi Smith has come in today and had a storming game so all credit to her.
Team captain on the day Megan Arnold was equally pleased with the team’s performance. “We asked them to put it all out there on the pitch and leave all out there. I am incredibly proud of my team and how they represented Cornwall today, that scoreline reflects everything we have been working at in training.”
CORNWALL WOMEN: Tia Larson (Bude), Millie Chaston (Ivybridge), Abigail Smith (Launceston), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Joey Sandercock (Launceston), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Amy Warman (Launceston); Caitlin Eddy (Helston), Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Megan Arnold (Launceston, Capt), Caitlin Milliken (Ivybridge), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Elizabeth Langton (Ivybridge), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Plymstock). Replacements: Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Kim Upcott (Launceston), Paige Clarke (Penryn), Vicki Doidge (Launceston), Lisa Allin (Bude), Beccy Bennett (Ivybridge), Bex O’Reilly (Penryn).
Tries: Smith (4, 57, 79), Hall (11, 31), Larson (15, 23, 25, 48, 65), Chaston (19, 44), Allin (61), Okey (75); Convs: Hall (5, 20, 24, 26, 45, 49, 62), Okey (76).