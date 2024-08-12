Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, August 10
LANHYDROCK’S hopes of finishing outside of the bottom four were given a significant boost on Saturday as they beat high-flying Callington Seconds by seven wickets.
On a day where the weather affected plenty of games across the county, Callington were going along steadily at 82-3 from 22 overs with Nick Parker 38 not out after James Brenton departed for 26.
But the rain then set in meaning a delay of well over two hours, and with both sides agreeing to restart, Lanhydrock needed just 83 from 22 overs for a vital victory.
They did that with 20 balls to spare despite a testing opening spell from Ben Alford (0-14 off 6).
Openers Jamie Eldridge (21) and Simon Benney (23) made twenties and although Ryan Beaumont was lbw to Rich Brown for four, Michael Horne (8no) and Ben Attfield (10no) ensured Lanhydrock ended the weekend eight points clear of fourth bottom Menheniot-Looe with a game in-hand.
Menheniot were beaten at home by title-chasing Werrington Seconds in a high-scoring thriller.
Menheniot rattled along to 223-5 from just 35.1 overs when the rain set in.
Following a near two-hour delay, as are the rules from Division Two down, it meant Werrington had the same amount of overs to chase the score, and they did it with three wickets and five balls to spare.
Earlier in the day, fifties from Luke Ripley (54) and Steve Kidd (51) set Menheniot on their way, although James Adams (3-43 from 8.1) and Nick Oldaker (2-50) halted the momentum somewhat.
Werrington lost openers Rob May and Dan Howgill for double digit scores, but it was Tom Lyle’s unbeaten 73 that provided the glue.
He struck seven fours in his knock, and received fine support from Hugh Tomkinson (30), James Adams (28) and skipper Jason Seldon (21no).