Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, August 3
LANHYDROCK’S hopes of finishing outside of the bottom four were given a big boost on Saturday as they won by 101 runs at bottom side Tintagel.
The Bodmin-based club racked up 281-7 thanks to 86 from Josh Taylor, 79 extras and bits and pieces from the rest as Gyles Reynolds (2-39) and Akobe Earle (2-44) shared four wickets.
Tintagel got off to a decent start through Akobe Earle and Martin Seldon (17), and when Matt Jolliffe (39) joined Earle, the Knights were in with a shout.
But Jolliffe’s departure to Gary Jones (2-13) sparked a collapse as only Earle (74) made much impression in their 180 all out. Spinner Brian Barnicoat took 4-58
Callington Seconds were also in the runs as they eased past Menheniot-Looe in the local derby at Moores Park.
To begin with it was even as the visitors reduced Cally to 90-4 with Chris Simpson out for 33, but from then on the hosts dominated.
Peter Tancock and Charlie Coates (32) put on 59 before Jim Shorten and Tancock hoisted a further 107 as Menheniot toiled in the heat.
Tancock went for 89, but Shorten (62no) was joined by Ben Alford (20no) to get them up to 290-6.
Alford (4-35) then took that confidence into his bowling.
He dismissed Luke Ripley first ball before Menheniot slipped to 48-6 as he and fellow paceman Spencer Whatley (3-49) took three wickets apiece.
To Menheniot’s credit they battled away from there on as they nearly reached 160 before missing out on a fourth batting point by a single run.
Ross Ripley top-scored with 40 while Giles Francis (19) and Josh Geary (21) also chipped in.
Elsewhere in the division there were wins for the top two – Werrington Seconds and St Austell Seconds – and away victories for Holsworthy and St Blazey.