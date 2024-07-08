Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 6
MENHENIOT-LOOE were well beaten by visiting Ladock on Saturday at Fourgates in a clash of the strugglers.
The East Cornwall side went into the game third bottom, just ahead of their opponents, but in a 40-over game struggled from the get go.
Four of Ladock’s top five made contributions Alex Ridd (35), Smon Newland (45), Matt Bray (70) and Vivek Oza (35) helped them reach a formidable 245-6.
Cornwall Over 60s star Hugh Rogers was the pick of the attack with 2-34 while Robert Cowley (1-24) and Michael Maiden (0-28) were tidy.
Menheniot were up with the rate throughout, but were dismissed for 168 with just under 13 overs to go.
Ross Ripley’s 42 was the best as Hugh Rogers (31) and Steve Kidd (21) also contributed.
They were boosted however by the news that Lanhydrock had been thrashed by title-chasing St Austell Seconds.
The Saints racked up an impressive 277-9 with both Archie Connolly (63) and Ryan Bennetts (57) passing fifty.
Several of Lanhydrock’s bowlers suffered, but Harvey Brown (1-38) kept it tight and Ben Attfield (3-48) and Jamie Eldridge (3-55) got some reward.
The home reply was rocked by promising paceman Jack Carter.
He took 5-26 from seven overs as only Josh Taylor with a hard-hit unbeaten 42 got going.
Nearby at Callington, their seconds remain third in the table after a 68-run success over visiting Bude.
Richard Brown (33) and Alex Robinson (61) laid the foundation for Ollie Allsop to blast 64 from just 50 balls as they posted 220-8.
Off-spinner Matt Williams took 3-58, while Brett Hunter chipped in with 2-52.
Bude were missing several regulars and mustered just 152 in reply. Williams made 31 at the top of the order with James Turner and Brett Hunter making 20 each.
Callington’s bowling was led by Brown (3-17) and Jim Shorten (3-16) who both went at less than two an over.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Werrington Seconds eased to a six-wicket success over visiting South Petherwin.
Only Andrew Brenton with 83 made any impression as Petherwin were dismissed for 130.
Skipper Jason Seldon claimed 6-16 from just 4.3 overs while Ian Searle took 2-31.
Billy Uglow made 44 not out in a comfortable chase.
St Minver enjoyed a six-wicket success at North Cornwall rivals Tintagel.
The hosts made 202-8 despite fifties from Tom Parsons and Akobe Earle, but it wasn’t enough as opener Ben Hawken made 78 not out to go alongside contributions from Antony Ash (31) and skipper Alek Gill (25).
Parsons completed a decent all-round game with 2-43 from eight overs.
Holsworthy have been in good form recently, but they were blown away at St Blazey despite 100 not out from wicket-keeper Chris Pomeroy.
He faced 126 balls and struck 14 fours and a six in an innings which saw the visitors finish on 177-9 from their 45 overs.
The fast darts of Rory Dixon proved devastating as he took 6-32 from his eight overs, while Nithin Gowda’s 4-15 from nine was impressive.
The key to beating St Blazey is getting their top three out, but they knocked off the runs in 35.3 overs.
Dixon added 20 to his six-wicket haul before falling to Jack Greening, but it wasn’t until 116 that the next wicket fell when Ben Griffiths was bowled for 50 by Dan Smith (1-29).
But the in-form Matt Bennetts kept going and finished unbeaten on 85 from 84 deliveries as he and Paul Carne (14no) saw them home.
Only Smith and Herschelle Poggenpoel (0-30) kept the runs down.