Lady Blues handed home draw in FA Cup second round
By Nigel Walrond | Sports Editor |
Wednesday 16th November 2022 1:00 pm
Liskeard Athletic Women players celebrating after their victory over Bishop’s Lydeard on Sunday (Liskeard Athletic Women FC )
Liskeard Athletic Women have been drawn at home to unbeaten Premier League Southern Division leaders Oxford United in the second round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.
The tie will take place at Lux Park on Sunday, November 27, with a 1pm kick-off.
It follows their 1-0 victory away to Bishop’s Lydeard on Sunday, when Eve Moore scored the only goal of the game, in the 10th minute.
Round two is the furthest a Cornish club has ever reached in the competition, and Liskeard have already earned themselves a £6,000 winners’ cheque.
