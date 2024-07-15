Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, July 13
MENHENIOT-LOOE’S hopes of clambering away from the bottom four continued on Saturday as Steve Kidd inspired them to victory over fellow strugglers Lanhydrock at Fourgates.
Lanhydrock started well with Jacob Eldridge dismissing Luke Ripley (0) and Hugh Rogers (14) before Sam Jordan was bowled by Brian Barnicoat for 25.
Wickets continued to tumble as Aussie Lachie Osborne and Ross Ripley went for ducks, but Kidd came in at four and with help from Peter Nance (47), rescued the hosts to get them up to a healthy 236-7.
Forty-three extras helped their case as did Lanhydrock’s lack of a fifth bowler.
Barnicoat was the pick of the bowlers with 2-17 from his nine, while Eldridge had 3-57 from his allocation.
Kidd, who made 104 not out, was then the hero with the ball as he bowled openers Jamie Eldridge and Luke Buckland and key man Ben Attfield for single figure scores.
Michael Horne (49) and Josh Taylor (17) shifted the momentum, but spinners Hugh Rogers (3-24) and Lachie Osborne (2-12 off 5.4) turned the screw as the Bodmin club were dismissed for just 126.
Callington Seconds ran out comfortable six-wicket winners at Holsworthy who fell to a second defeat on the spin.
Ben Alford dismissed key man Jack Greening for a second ball duck before the Trees fought back through Chris Pomeroy (11) and Herschelle Poggenpoel (31).
Poggenpoel was lbw to Ryan Hodge, and from there on the innings never caught fire as they stumbled along to 132-9 against an impressive attack led by Alford’s 3-15.
Alex Robinson (2-16 off 9) and Hodge (2-11 off 4) were also in the wickets as only Aiden Gerry and Dan Smith with 22 apiece made much impression.
The home attack led by Greening (2-22) and Poggenpoel (1-21) made life tough, but contributions from Rich Brown (22), Blake Tancock (28), Peter Tancock (31no) and James Moon (20no) got Cally home.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Werrington were comfortably beaten by six-wickets at mid-table St Minver.
Werrington were going well at 60-0, but the introduction of spinners Alek Gill (3-23) and Rob Hawken (1-12) saw them slip to 85-5.
Tom Lyle (25) and Rob May (22) added 40, but even they found it tough to score against the home spinners who also saw Dean Jeffery take 2-39, while Thompson returned to end up with 3-39.
Needing just 159, openers Ben Hawken (34) and Antony Ash (21) both prospered before falling to Nick Oldaker (2-28).
The Grasshoppers were led home by Kelvin Lockwood (19no), Jonny Centini (29) and Reece Thompson (19no).
James Sharman kept up his fine form as Bude thrashed an understrength South Petherwin by 103 runs at Crooklets.
The opener smoked 120 from just 113 balls as they piled up 275-4. Warren Rumble (56) and Matt Mansbridge (52) made half centuries.
The visitors’ reply got off to a disastrous start as Aussie Brett Hunter ripped through the line-up.
He single-handedly reduced Petherwin to 25-5 before Paul Clements (45) and Ollie Peterson (41) showed some fight as they took the score to 117 before the seventh wicket fell.
Petherwin eventually got up to 172 all out despite Hunter’s 5-15.
Tintagel’s season of struggle continues as they were beaten by seven wickets at St Austell Seconds.
Twenties from openers Tom Parsons (20) and Akobe Earle (25) helped them reach 75-2, and although skipper Matt Jolliffe made 46, they were dismissed for 156.
The target was reached in just 25.3 overs.
Elsewhere in the division, St Blazey won by five wickets at Ladock having been set 182 to win.