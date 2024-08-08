By Phil Westren
A FIRST confirmed Exeter Chiefs player, to be registered on a contract with the Cornish Pirates for this coming season, is that of prop Billy Keast.
Dual-registered from Exeter Chiefs in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, the now on loan 27-year-old who was born and raised in Cornwall and is the son of former Redruth and Cornwall prop Richard Keast, made 31 appearances for the Cornish Pirates.
Playing his first rugby at the age of nine for Newquay Hornets, Billy was educated at Treviglas Community College and then Truro College. His game continued to develop after signing for Exeter Chiefs, for whom he has made 50 appearances in all competitions for the club. As for honours achieved, they include playing for England at under 18, 19, and under 20s level.
Injuries have occasionally and unluckily proved disruptive during his time at the Chiefs, but Billy nonetheless recovered to play some very good rugby and is now fully focused to push on and continue making an impact.
Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver, who is very much looking to working with Billy again, has commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Billy will be with us this coming season, as I think we need the experience he can offer in the front row.
“Billy has played in the Premiership, and we expect those young guys around him are going to really enjoy his knowledge.”